The Helena City Commission unanimously approved an employment agreement with Tim Burton during its Monday evening meeting, ending a more than 12-month search for a full time city manager.

Burton, who has served in the role on an interim basis since March 2022 after the previous City Manager Rachel Harlow-Schalk left the position in February 2022, was signed to a three-year contract at a base annual salary of $180,000.

Burton will also collect a monthly vehicle allowance of $450.

"I really look forward to our continued work with the city commission, with city staff, with our strategic partners and with the citizens of Helena," Burton said following the 5-0 vote. "You all know we have a heavy workload. The opportunities are tremendous. ... I'm just very excited and honored for this appointment."

It's sort of a homecoming as Burton served as Helena's city manager from 2000-2009.

City Commissioner Sean Logan thanked CMS, the third-party consultant that helped guide the city through the hiring process to the tune of $150 an hour.

"I really believe that it'll bring stability to the office, to the staff, to the operations of our city government, and to the citizens of Helena," Logan said. "It's been kind of a long road getting here, but I think we've had a very thorough, thoughtful and transparent process."

City Commissioner Emily Dean said she appreciates the foundation this process laid for future commissions.

"We've worked really hard the last few years to set up structures and systems that the city can rely on and turn to when they need them," Dean said. "I'm excited about the hire and grateful to Mr. Burton for being willing to come back and serve his home city after a pretty illustrious career working for our attorney general then governor then leading the League of Cities and Towns."