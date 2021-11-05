Helena City Commission offers measured praise for city manager in one-year eval

Helena City Commissioners mostly praised City Manager Rachel Harlow-Schalk during her one-year evaluation this week.

Although Montana statutes afforded her the ability to enter into a closed meeting to receive her evaluation from the commission, Harlow-Schalk elected to conduct the meeting in a public setting.

City Commissioner Sean Logan thanked the city manager for her ability to bring city government employees together to work more cohesively.

"When you first came to town and started calling them the team, it sounded quite awkward, but I think it fits now," Logan said.

Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins echoed Logan's sentiments.

"We do see a lot of improvement since you've been here," Collins said. "We thank you for that."

Collins later said the city seems to continue to struggle with providing quality customer service. He cited the recent misunderstanding between developers of the Capital Mall site and city staff when it came to the dedication of two roadways within the development as public rights-of-way.

Harlow-Schalk said that issue was the exception and pointed to numerous other projects that have come online in the past year.

The dedication was recently denied because one of the streets does not meet the city's engineering and design standards in regard to fire codes regulating street widths. Harlow-Schalk said that before she came on board, former city leadership had made a hand-shake agreement to look the other way.

City Commissioner Heather O'Laughlin questioned Harlow-Schalk on the city manager's role in communicating with such stakeholders moving forward, adding that the developers of the former mall site were unaware staff would recommend denial of the right-of-way dedication until the city commission meeting agenda was made public.

The city manager said she intends to streamline the way in which the city receives information from the public. She said the multiple online platforms and apps, which she started, need to be consolidated.

She also said there needs to be a shift in thinking by everyone involved from "how will the city solve this," to "how can we work together to find a solution."

"It's a partnership really between the staff and the community. We work together as a cohesive neighborhood as opposed to just providing a service," she said.

O'Loughlin said she would like to see the roles and responsibilities of Harlow-Schalk's office better articulated to the public to potentially mitigate frustrations emerging from interactions between citizens and the city.

"In many instances, community members are not hearing anything from staff," she said. "We can do better. Having these communications up front could help clarify the roles in working toward a shared solution."

