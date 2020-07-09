Helena City Commission hosts hearing on police funding

"I've sat in on that and thought it was extremely lacking," Heilman said.

Many opponents to the measure claim Helena does not have the problems larger, more diverse communities like Minneapolis have. ACLU of Montana's Director of Advocacy and Policy S.K. Rossi said that is not true.

"Montana is not immune to those problems," Rossi said. "The same issues that exist for inner-city Black kids in St. Louis also affect Black and Native American students in Montana."

Hagen reported during the meeting the number of cases SROs handled during 2019 that involved either criminal citations, runaways and protective custodies totaled 208.

That number was broken down by race and gender. More than 3% of those cases involved Black students when that demographic represents about 1% of the population, a figure Heilman said was out of line.

Montana Attorney General Tim Fox extended his office's support during public comment.

"We stand ready to provide whatever we can," Fox said.

No action was taken during Thursday's public hearing. The city commission said it intends to host another in the coming weeks. A date for that has not been set.