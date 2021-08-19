Helena City Commission hears competing civic center proposal

Those financial shots in the arm would go toward operational costs and capital improvements, including upward of $500,000 for air conditioning, two additional full-time employees, an estimated $100,000 for a liquor license, the construction of a bar and lounge, the construction of a performing and visual artist workshop, and the build out of meeting and office space for rent.

The recommendation from staff also called for the increase of fees charged to users, "particularly on the weekend," the staff memorandum states.

Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins reminded staff during Wednesday's meeting that one of the reasons for the restructuring of the civic center was its continued strain on the general fund.

Over the past about 20 years, the facility has required an average yearly general fund contribution of around $425,000 with average yearly expenditures reaching nearly $800,000.

"Part of the reason we're here today is because of how much funding the city is putting toward the center," Collins said.

The staff expressed confidence that under their proposal and with continued investments in the short term, the civic center would hopefully reduce the needed general fund contributions down to around $300,000 annually.