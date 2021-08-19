Helena City Commission hears competing civic center proposal

The Helena City Commission is mulling over competing proposals for how best to run the city-owned Helena Civic Center.
During its April 28 meeting, the city commission heard from the Helena Civic Center steering committee of volunteers who recommended the city "form an advisory board to be focused as a non-profit board of directors and that the non-profit would be responsible for the management of the civic center with a lease agreement with the City of Helena."
During Wednesday's city administrative meeting, city staff presented its own recommendation on the future of the 100-year-old venue, which was to create an advisory board like the one city commissioners disbanded December of 2019 and keep control of the facility under the city.
When asked how this proposed citizen advisory board would differ from the previous, Helena Civic Center General Manager Byron Dike said the difference would be the people on the board.
Dike said the proposed advisory board would, like previous iterations, focus on fundraising, programming and long-term strategy.
"Our previous board definitely had a critical role in (fundraising)," he said. "This new board would have a fresh set of eyes that would approach that differently."
The city staff recommendation also called for increased investment in the aging facility from the city's general fund and the possibility of floating a municipal bond.
Those financial shots in the arm would go toward operational costs and capital improvements, including upward of $500,000 for air conditioning, two additional full-time employees, an estimated $100,000 for a liquor license, the construction of a bar and lounge, the construction of a performing and visual artist workshop, and the build out of meeting and office space for rent.
The recommendation from staff also called for the increase of fees charged to users, "particularly on the weekend," the staff memorandum states.
Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins reminded staff during Wednesday's meeting that one of the reasons for the restructuring of the civic center was its continued strain on the general fund.
Over the past about 20 years, the facility has required an average yearly general fund contribution of around $425,000 with average yearly expenditures reaching nearly $800,000.
"Part of the reason we're here today is because of how much funding the city is putting toward the center," Collins said.
The staff expressed confidence that under their proposal and with continued investments in the short term, the civic center would hopefully reduce the needed general fund contributions down to around $300,000 annually.
The civic center is considered an enterprise fund within the city's budget, meaning it should generate enough revenue to pay for its operations and maintenance.
Billings' Alberta Bair Theater, which is managed by a separate nonprofit known as the Alberta Bair Theater Corp. in a similar fashion to the steering committee's proposal, operates with a net profit of more than $200,000 a year.
The nine-volunteer steering committee spent more than a year researching and discussing its proposal to transition to a nonprofit board of directors operating the civic center under a lease agreement with the city.
"In the end, after looking at all of the research Allan (R. Scott) and Andrea (Optiz) in particular did, looking at other models of successful nonprofit management of city-owned venues all across the country ... we reached the conclusion that partnering with a local, homegrown nonprofit entity to operate and manage the civic center captures the best aspects of all the scenarios we studied," Committee Chairwoman Niki Zupanic said during that April meeting.
In 2017, the civic center required general fund subsidies to the tune of $16 per capita. More recently that figure has fallen to about $10.50 per capita.
The committee's research claims city-owned halls run by non-governmental entities in other municipalities costs roughly $4 to $6 per capita.
City Commissioner Sean Logan continued to express displeasure over the steering committee's recommendation, citing concern for existing nonprofits in the community should a new nonprofit be formed.
However, Scott, who is the music director of the Helena Symphony Orchestra and a member of the committee, as well as Grandstreet Theatre Managing Director Cal Poole both said in April they, as heads of local nonprofits, were not concerned about the formation of another.
When asked by City Commissioner Heather O'Loughlin Wednesday whether or not staff had consulted with the steering committee while planning its proposal, City Manager Rachel Harlow-Schalk said that was never considered.
"Operations don't engage the community. We take your recommendations and your requests and we implement. And this is our staff team providing that response," she said.
The competing proposals remain under consideration, but the city commission directed Harlow-Schalk and staff to work more closely with the steering committee.
"I strongly believe you all should meet with the committee and work some things out and listen," Collins said. "With both groups meeting, I'm sure we can get to a solid, solid agreement on what we want for the center."