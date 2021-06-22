Helena City Commission gives OK for proposed sex toy shop

While the applicant agreed to the stipulations, City Commissioner Andres Haladay called it "moral picking and choosing," citing the numerous casinos within the city that are permitted to have large, lit signage.

"Terrible idea on this one," Haladay said. "We're doing it. They're agreeing to it. But this is a specific content restriction on the store because of the word 'sex,' and we're all like gettin' nervous and twittery."

City Attorney Thomas Jodoin said the limit of signage is consistent with city efforts to reduce the amount of pole-mounted signs in that area.

"I know in the past, the zoning commission and the city commission has expressed general concern with the amount of pole-mounted signs out there on that highway corridor," Jodoin said. "I think its consistent with the city's general goal that we're trying to limit the amount of pole signage out there."

The second stipulation limiting future expansion of the use of the business was amended prior to commission approval to a stricter definition of "sexually oriented business."