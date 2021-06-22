Helena City Commission gives OK for proposed sex toy shop

The Helena City Commission has approved a conditional use permit for a sex toy shop, but has set several stipulations.
Adam and Eve, the proposed retail store that would sell lingerie, pornography, sex toys and lubricants, among other adult novelties, was approved Monday to move into the existing 5,000-square-foot building at 3450 Centennial Drive, the former site of a cross fit studio.
The city commission was acting on the prior unanimous approval of the permit by the city zoning commission, which included four stipulations:
First, the business must stripe all the parking spaces in the lot.
Second, no future expansion of the use or the structure is allowed to occur.
Third, no pole-mounted signage can be erected.
Fourth, the total square footage of signage may not exceed 200 square feet.
City Planner Michael McConnell told the city commissioners Monday that businesses within the commercial light-manufacturing district the sex shop will move into are typically permitted up to a 300-square-foot pole-mounted sign, ostensibly a billboard, but the Helena Zoning Commission denied the business any pole-mounted signage and limited the overall amount of signage the business can put up based on moral concerns.
While the applicant agreed to the stipulations, City Commissioner Andres Haladay called it "moral picking and choosing," citing the numerous casinos within the city that are permitted to have large, lit signage.
"Terrible idea on this one," Haladay said. "We're doing it. They're agreeing to it. But this is a specific content restriction on the store because of the word 'sex,' and we're all like gettin' nervous and twittery."
City Attorney Thomas Jodoin said the limit of signage is consistent with city efforts to reduce the amount of pole-mounted signs in that area.
"I know in the past, the zoning commission and the city commission has expressed general concern with the amount of pole-mounted signs out there on that highway corridor," Jodoin said. "I think its consistent with the city's general goal that we're trying to limit the amount of pole signage out there."
The second stipulation limiting future expansion of the use of the business was amended prior to commission approval to a stricter definition of "sexually oriented business."
City zoning regulations define such a business as one that "primarily offers goods, services, and entertainment for compensation that appeal to the prurient interest of adults, including escort agencies, nude modeling studios, sexual encounter centers, and related services."
City Commissioner Sean Logan expressed concern that while the conditional use permit stipulates no future expansion of use, the current definition of that use is already broad.
The amendment made to the permit limits future use beyond that of a retail store.
McConnell said surrounding residents were sent mailers informing them of the application and forthcoming meetings. He said five public comments were received, mostly objecting for moral reasons.
There are no existing sexually oriented businesses within the city's borders. McConnell said based on city records, no applications or approvals for such businesses have been made since at least 1987.