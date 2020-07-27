Helena City Commission funds SRO program for next year, sets date to reconsider contract

The Helena City Commission voted Monday to continue the city's contract providing school resource officers to its local school district until June 2021 and engage the school district over the next year on a new path forward. The vote also returned nearly $300,000 to the Helena Police Department's personnel budget.
City Commissioner Emily Dean made the motion to return the funds to the police, allowing the department to fill four vacancies among its ranks.
The move also directs city staff to work with the Helena school district in formulating a more inclusive community discussion on the topic and come up with a new memorandum of understanding by June 30, 2021. At that point the existing contract to supply uniformed, armed police officers on school campuses expires and leaders hope to have a new agreement in place which may continue the program or revise it.
"I don't believe Helena Public Schools has been treated as an equal partner in this discussion, and I don't believe the school district thinks they have been treated as an equal partner either," Dean said during Monday's meeting. "This puts it back in the hands of the school district."
The motion passed unanimously.
Monday's vote came after a majority of the commission voted to freeze about $300,000 in funding for SROs as it considered whether to continue to program. During a lengthy public hearing earlier this month, those pushing for removal of officers cited concerns about the perceived criminalization of minor offenses and statistics suggesting school policing and discipline disproportionately affects students of color. Those supporting the program countered that an in-school officer is an important safety measure and someone who can develop relationships with students before smaller issues become legal concerns.
Earlier in Monday's meeting, a motion proposed by City Commissioner Heather O'Loughlin that would have terminated the SRO contract by year's end and shifted the existing SROs to patrol positions that emphasize responding to calls for service from the schools was voted down. Mayor Wilmot Collins and Commissioners Sean Logan and Dean voting against O'Loughlin's motion. Commissioner Andres Haladay voted with O'Loughlin in favor.
Logan offered a rebuke of any measure calling for the immediate end of what he called a successful 21-year program. He again asserted that more community input is required and that O'Loughlin's motion skirts public involvement.
"There's only one end result to this for you," Logan said to O'Loughlin during the meeting. "You're predetermining the outcome without inviting stakeholders to the table."
Logan conceded that the city commission has solicited the public for comment and has received hundreds of emails.
"If we're wanting to find a solution that has long-range, substantive impact on the social difficulties going on in our schools, we've got to have everybody at the table and there's got to be a lot of community discussion," Logan said.
Haladay and O'Loughlin voted in favor of Dean's temporary compromise, but both said their votes were offered "reluctantly."
"I'm hoping against the nagging feeling in the back of my head that, in 12 months, we're going to end up with the same MOU (memorandum of understanding)," Haladay said.
He added that Dean's proposal surrenders the $292,000 withheld from HPD. He said that by the time Dean's proposed stakeholder work sessions conclude, even if they come up with a new model for the policing of schools, money to implement a new model might not be available.
Chair of Helena School District's Board of Trustees Luke Muszkiewicz applauded the city commission's actions Monday evening.
"I am thankful for the City's decision to continue investing in the health and safety of Helena children in our schools," Muszkiewicz wrote in an email addressed to the mayor and city commissioners. "Now, we must continue the work that the Helena City Commission has appropriately asked of us: continue to review our SRO program, develop aspirational goals and plans to achieve them, and move forward to better serve our students, teachers, staff, and volunteers through a revised MOU with the City of Helena."
This story has been updated to clarify that while the contract expires in June 2021, the commission stated its intention to either continue or revise the program at that point.
