Helena City Commission funds SRO program for next year, sets date to reconsider contract

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Helena City Commission voted Monday to continue the city's contract providing school resource officers to its local school district until June 2021 and engage the school district over the next year on a new path forward. The vote also returned nearly $300,000 to the Helena Police Department's personnel budget.

City Commissioner Emily Dean made the motion to return the funds to the police, allowing the department to fill four vacancies among its ranks.

The move also directs city staff to work with the Helena school district in formulating a more inclusive community discussion on the topic and come up with a new memorandum of understanding by June 30, 2021. At that point the existing contract to supply uniformed, armed police officers on school campuses expires and leaders hope to have a new agreement in place which may continue the program or revise it.

"I don't believe Helena Public Schools has been treated as an equal partner in this discussion, and I don't believe the school district thinks they have been treated as an equal partner either," Dean said during Monday's meeting. "This puts it back in the hands of the school district."

The motion passed unanimously.