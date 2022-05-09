Helena City Commission denies Gulch casino request

The Helena City Commission denied a conditional use permit to Windbag Saloon owner Matt Schmechel to operate a casino next door to his popular Last Chance Gulch bar and restaurant.

The business is permitted to operate five or fewer gaming machines, but the city commissioners' decision during Monday evening's regular meeting prohibits the business from operating more than five machines.

The application detailed a plan to develop an 4,000-square-foot "upscale lounge and bar" referred to as "The Windbag Nextdoor" in the adjacent space formerly occupied by Ghost Art Gallery with an interior connection to the existing restaurant.

The application also states the gaming machines were to be located in the rear of the new space and "not completely visible from the lounge area and not visible at all from the walking mall."

The application likened the proposed set-up to that of peers Silver Star and The Brewhouse with "gaming machines discreetly placed in separate rooms or the back of the space..."

Although, City Planner Michael Alvarez said neither of those businesses sought or needed a conditional use permit.

A large contingent of vocal opponents to the proposal have sent dozens of letters and emails asking the permit by denied, most arguing that a casino would be a detriment to the Trolley Block's family friendly image.

Among them are Lasso the Moon Toys co-owners Amy and Savanna Barrett. The Barretts' toy store is next door, and the mother and daughter previously told the Independent Record they "worry that with the increased losses of fine retail businesses, this block is losing its upscale appeal."

Savanna Barrett told the commission during public comment Monday casinos only give back "debt and addiction."

"More drinking and gambling is not what we need here," she said.

Amy Barrett asserted there is a lack of police presence on the walking mall and that an new casino on the block further stretch an already "stretched thin" force.

M'Liss Bordelon, owner of Eureka!, a retail store across the mall from the proposed casino, told the commission in an April 12 email "any thriving downtown (Bozeman, even Billings these days) the mix is retail/restaurants/bars. And you can't make laws on what can and cannot open up because it doesn't reflect the idea of what one person thinks a downtown should look like."

Helena Business Improvement District Executive Director Micky Zurcher said her organization's goal is fill every downtown storefront and that the BID supports the casino.

The application cited the Windbag Saloon building's former life as a brothel that Schmechel stated "undoubtedly included gaming in its history" as example of how the new use would align with historic uses.

"Measures will be taken to mitigate any concerns that the 'casino,' as defined by the City, will effect the 'family friendly' character of the area," the application states. "(G)aming machines are relegated to the rear of the space and not visible from the walking mall and signage will be limited, without blinking lights or the announcement of 'Casino.'"

Staff recommended approval of the application, citing in a memo "If the CUP is approved with conditions attached the City would have more control over the placement of gaming machines and their promotion on the walking mall through the application of conditions on the permit. A tavern would be allowed five machines by right anywhere on the premises and could not be restricted in their placement."

The Helena Zoning Commission also approved the permit application.

Mosaic Architecture's Ben Tintinger represented Schmechel during Monday evening's commission meeting and said the applicant "actually proposed all the conditions on this" after hearing concerns and feedback from the community.

"As a conditional use, you can put conditions on this to mitigate concerns and that is what is happening here," he said.

Schmechel told the commissioners ahead of their vote that the casino would be "a home run for the community."

City Commissioner Sean Logan cited the "significant feedback" opposed to the casino.

"Ultimately we are representatives of the citizens of Helena," Logan said about his decision to deny the permit.

A motion made by City Commissioner Eric Fever to deny the permit request was passed on a 4-1 vote, with Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins the lone dissenting vote.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 3

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.