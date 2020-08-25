Helena City Commission considering urban renewal district for Capital Hill Mall area

According to the analysis, 68% of parcels within the study area declined in taxable value over the last decade compared to 8% outside.

“This data suggests the properties within the Study Area are experiencing dilapidation, deterioration, or impairment at greater rates than those properties outside the Study Area,” the report states.

If a URD were created, funding could go to infrastructure such as sidewalk repair, or creating safer road patterns via better accessibility to places such as Stuart Homes, said Sharon Haugen, the city’s community development director.

“The purpose of a URD is to promote economic growth,” she said, with TIF funding an incentive to stimulate private investment. A district would be locked in for at least 15 years.

The URD could also come with city zoning to encourage curb-appeal for area businesses and shape construction and redevelopment, Haugen said in response to a question from Commissioner Andres Haladay.

Commissioner Heather O’Loughlin, when talking about the proposed size of the district, which Better City recommended grow beyond early city discussions, noted that URDs come with pros and cons.