Helena City Commission considering urban renewal district for Capital Hill Mall area

As construction crews worked Monday to connect Sanders Street through the site of the former Capital Hill Mall, the Helena City Commission unanimously voted to take the first step in creating an urban renewal district for the area.
An urban renewal district is often called a “TIF” district because it uses tax increment financing to fund projects. A district is created by freezing property tax revenues going to the city’s general fund. As taxable values increase, the difference or increment is set aside for infrastructure or other projects benefiting the district.
With planned development at the old mall site sure to drive higher taxable values for those 13 acres, the city anticipates a substantial increment could be created to benefit infrastructure or other needs. The proposed boundary stretches from Montana Avenue on the west to Interstate 15 on the east, and a block north of Prospect Avenue and one block south of 11th Street.
In addition to the old mall site, the proposed district includes 10 hotels, the Samuel V. Stewart Homes development managed by the Helena Housing Authority and several state-owned or state-leased office buildings along 11th Avenue.
The first step in creating a URD under Montana law is to develop a statement of “blight.” The city hired the firm Better City to analyze the proposed district for blighted elements, identifying dilapidated buildings, poor land uses, designs and street layouts and unsafe or unsanitary conditions in its study.
According to the analysis, 68% of parcels within the study area declined in taxable value over the last decade compared to 8% outside.
“This data suggests the properties within the Study Area are experiencing dilapidation, deterioration, or impairment at greater rates than those properties outside the Study Area,” the report states.
If a URD were created, funding could go to infrastructure such as sidewalk repair, or creating safer road patterns via better accessibility to places such as Stuart Homes, said Sharon Haugen, the city’s community development director.
“The purpose of a URD is to promote economic growth,” she said, with TIF funding an incentive to stimulate private investment. A district would be locked in for at least 15 years.
The URD could also come with city zoning to encourage curb-appeal for area businesses and shape construction and redevelopment, Haugen said in response to a question from Commissioner Andres Haladay.
Commissioner Heather O’Loughlin, when talking about the proposed size of the district, which Better City recommended grow beyond early city discussions, noted that URDs come with pros and cons.
“Certainly being able to capture that increment and focus it in an area has value – also it does lock in funding that could potentially go into the general fund that could go to use in the broader community,” she said.
Ultimately the commission voted to accept the statement of blight and advance the URD. The proposal is now on a trajectory to begin public involvement in September, ahead of a hearing before the Planning Board in October. The city commission could then consider first passage of the URD in November before a hearing and consideration for final adoption in December.
Throughout that process, details such as the district’s boundaries could be shaped, Haugen said.
As the city of Helena begins its considerations for the future of the old mall site and surrounding area, construction crews were at work on the site Monday.
Mark Esponda, a vice president at site-owner Dick Anderson Construction and partner with D&M Development, said crews were working to reconnect Sanders Street through the site. The city had previously abandoned a portion of Sanders when the mall was constructed, but plans call for reestablishing the street along with creation of an east-to-west street called Vandelay Place, connecting Sanders and Roberts streets.
Crews have also worked on water and sewer lines in anticipation of development of the site, Esponda said.
While Dick Anderson Construction has indicated there is interest in the property, the firm has not formally announced what businesses or other development will be constructed on the site.
Reporter Tom Kuglin can be reached at 447-4076 @IR_TomKuglin
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.