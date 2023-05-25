Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Helena City Commission continued deliberations during a special meeting Thursday evening over how best to spend its general fund savings resulting from more than $8 million in American Rescue Plan Act aid, with consensus around some proposals building.

Of the three remaining community requests for funding, a majority of the commissioners all said they supported at least partially funding requests from Family Promise of Greater Helena to secure more property as an emergency shelter and Helena Regional Sports Association to fund a sustainability study of a community recreation facility.

United Way of Lewis and Clark County informed the city it wishes any funds the commission would have awarded to their project instead go toward Rocky Mountain Development Council's affordable housing project, which previously received a $1.58 million boost in ARPA money from the city.

Both City Commissioners Andy Shirtliff and Melinda Reed expressed interest in allocating additional funds to RMDC.

Early in the process, City Commissioner Emily Dean advocated for a feasibility study to be conducted on repairs and upgrades to the city's ice skating rink and long-shuttered warming hut. Dean's proposal has since expanded into a comprehensive review of all city-owned parks and recreation facilities, including Memorial Park's ice rink, in the form of a parks and recreation master plan.

She said she believes the task will better help this and future commissions plan for the next generation of Helena park, open land and recreational facility use.

"It is evident we are beginning to run out of space," she said, noting that park facilities rentals for the summer are at about 150% their capacity.

Additionally, Dean and Helena Director of Parks, Recreation and Open Lands Doug Smith expect the information and documentation compiled throughout the master planning process will also help the city to seek out and secure grant funding opportunities for future projects.

The municipal pool, Last Chance Splash, is facing a more than $200,000 budget deficit. City staff expects at least $80,000 will be needed to open the pool this summer due to rising personnel costs and overages from the previous season.

The commission has stated it intends to use city funds to ensure the pool can open and maintain regular hours of operation and services.

The plan currently to get the city pool to the starting blocks is to use ARPA dollars at least for this season.

Reed said she would prefer not to use ARPA funds exclusively, and suggested pulling from general fund reserves.

City Commissioner Sean Logan's proposal to spend the money on the installation of two separate solar panel arrays on city-owned property was largely well received by the commission and public commenters.

Family Promise has requested $750,000 to help buy new property to serve as an emergency shelter. The commission has been largely supportive but concerned over just how ready the project is.

Reed said she felt as though the nonprofit's proposal did not contain enough detail and that last she checked, no property had been identified for potential purchase.

Representatives of the nonprofit stated it is in negotiations to buy a site and that details could not be divulged at the moment.

Reed has proposed parking a to-be-determined amount of ARPA funds in the city's Affordable Housing Trust Fund earmarked for Family Promise's proposal until a more solid plan can be fleshed out.

Other proposals the commission expressed interest in funding included Kay's Kids Youth Foundation's request to further fund the summer child care program.

Reed said she would like to see regular funding for the program baked into the budget.

A public toilet for Last Chance Gulch also drew the commission's attention.

The Helena Business Improvement District is lobbying for the funds and Executive Director John Dendy said the porta-potty recently installed in Constitution Square has seen heavy usage since.

Dendy said the need is great and that he has heard complaints from Gulch business owners about people defecating on downtown streets because of the lack of a public toilet.

"Defecation in the streets is the definition of urban blight," Dean said, suggesting the BID could engage with the city's downtown tax increment financing board to secure some of its more than half a million in TIF funds.

Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins was not in attendance. Collins' absence was planned.

As such, the commission expects to come to final consensus on ARPA savings distribution at a future meeting. Summer scheduling conflicts are preventing the commission from solidifying a date at this time.