The Helena City Commission unanimously approved the 172-unit Westside Woods subdivision on the city's west side during its meeting that stretched late into Monday night.

Following more than two hours of public comment, during which more than 35 people spoke in opposition to the proposed development, the commissioners voted 5-0 to approve annexation of the 58 acres below Mount Helena into the city, and in a separate 5-0 vote, approved the subdivision.

Both included amendments from City Commissioner Emily Dean that conditioned the approval upon further consideration of a western egress.

The lack of a western access point to the subdivision has been a sticking point with opponents who assert one is needed in the event of an evacuation.

City staff, including Helena Fire Department Chief Jon Campbell, said a western egress is not needed and that the proposed subdivision poses no issues with regard to city fire code.

The subdivision is planned for four phases with city review required before the start of each subsequent phase.

Westside Woods developer Sussex Construction anticipates phase one of the project to be completed by January and will include 28 single-family homes, two multifamily buildings and two open space lots.

As part of its application, Sussex requested exceptions to city standards for five dead-end streets and three blocks that exceed the city maximum of 600 feet.

The exceptions, which differ from a variance request, were also approved.

