Helena City Commission approves outdoor stage in Hill Park on split vote

The Helena City Commission approved the installation of a concrete slab to be used as a performance space in Hill Park during its meeting Monday evening.
The project, to be paid for with about $20,000 of tax increment financing funds, was approved on a 3-2 vote, with Mayor Wilmot Collins and City Commissioners Heather O'Loughlin and Andres Haladay voting in favor. City Commissioners Emily Dean and Sean Logan voted against.
The project has gone through numerous hoops before its eventual approval. Originally, the city commission approved it at a June 22 meeting at the urging of Grandstreet Theatre and some others in the arts community, but the commission acted on the wrong resolution, negating the vote.
When brought before the city commission during the next meeting, the Heritage Tourism Council objected to not being consulted for its recommendation, and the agenda item was tabled to allow that group to weigh in. That body ultimately recommended that the stage not be approved due to concerns it could compromise the park's designation on the National Register of Historic Places.
Dean said she was concerned that the Heritage Tourism Council recommended not approving the project. She wanted to hold off on approval until users of the proposed space and members of the historic preservation community could come to a compromise.
Logan said he is concerned with what he feels was a lack of public input.
"I'd certainly like to see something better next time," he said.
O'Loughlin contended discussing the matter over three meetings and taking public comment at each was a sufficient process.
"I think that this is a positive project," O'Loughlin said. "I think we should decide today on its merits. ... We have heard tonight that there is a need and interest in having this in the park this summer and fall."
Grandstreet Theatre's Managing Director Kal Poole said earlier this month the group's planned production of "The Sound of Music," which was scheduled to be performed later this summer on the proposed outdoor stage, has been canceled due to Lewis and Clark Public Health's order prohibiting gatherings of more than 250 people due to COVID-19 concerns.
Poole told the city commission Monday they would still use the stage for a fundraising event this August. He also said he is still considering staging "The Sound of Music" next summer if the proposed stage was approved.
Pam Attardo, the city and Lewis and Clark County's historic preservation officer, said the Montana State Historic Preservation Office is the only entity that could delist a location from the National Register of Historic Places. She said the approved project would not render the park ineligible as a historic place, but cautioned that the cumulative effect of continued development in the park could.
