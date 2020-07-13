Helena City Commission approves outdoor stage in Hill Park on split vote

Dean said she was concerned that the Heritage Tourism Council recommended not approving the project. She wanted to hold off on approval until users of the proposed space and members of the historic preservation community could come to a compromise.

Logan said he is concerned with what he feels was a lack of public input.

"I'd certainly like to see something better next time," he said.

O'Loughlin contended discussing the matter over three meetings and taking public comment at each was a sufficient process.

"I think that this is a positive project," O'Loughlin said. "I think we should decide today on its merits. ... We have heard tonight that there is a need and interest in having this in the park this summer and fall."

Grandstreet Theatre's Managing Director Kal Poole said earlier this month the group's planned production of "The Sound of Music," which was scheduled to be performed later this summer on the proposed outdoor stage, has been canceled due to Lewis and Clark Public Health's order prohibiting gatherings of more than 250 people due to COVID-19 concerns.