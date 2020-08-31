Helena City Commission approves 2-year contract with new manager

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Helena City Commission on Monday unanimously approved the contract of newly minted City Manager Rachel Harlow-Schalk.

The former deputy director of local government for the state of Colorado, Harlow-Schalk will take over for interim City Manager Melinda Reed, who was appointed in March after former City Manager Ana Cortez and the city commission mutually agreed to part ways in February.

Harlow-Schalk's contract runs from Oct. 19 of this year to Dec. 31, 2022, with the option for a two-year extension available prior to June 30, 2022. She will make a yearly salary of $154,000.

The city commission also agreed to provide Harlow-Schalk with 10 paid vacation days and 10 paid sick days upon hire, equivalent to exempt public employees with 10 to 15 years on the job.

Harlow-Schalk will receive up to $10,000 to cover moving expenses. She will be paid a monthly $450 automobile allowance. Per the contract, Harlow-Schalk agreed to use her personal vehicle for all in-state travel and, when traveling outside of Helena, will be reimbursed for gasoline.

She will start the job on a six-month probationary period that ends April 17, 2021.