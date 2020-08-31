Helena City Commission approves 2-year contract with new manager

The Helena City Commission on Monday unanimously approved the contract of newly minted City Manager Rachel Harlow-Schalk.
The former deputy director of local government for the state of Colorado, Harlow-Schalk will take over for interim City Manager Melinda Reed, who was appointed in March after former City Manager Ana Cortez and the city commission mutually agreed to part ways in February.
Harlow-Schalk's contract runs from Oct. 19 of this year to Dec. 31, 2022, with the option for a two-year extension available prior to June 30, 2022. She will make a yearly salary of $154,000.
The city commission also agreed to provide Harlow-Schalk with 10 paid vacation days and 10 paid sick days upon hire, equivalent to exempt public employees with 10 to 15 years on the job.
Harlow-Schalk will receive up to $10,000 to cover moving expenses. She will be paid a monthly $450 automobile allowance. Per the contract, Harlow-Schalk agreed to use her personal vehicle for all in-state travel and, when traveling outside of Helena, will be reimbursed for gasoline.
She will start the job on a six-month probationary period that ends April 17, 2021.
A regular performance evaluation has been written into the contract. The city commission will evaluate Harlow-Schalk at the six-month and one-year marks, then annually thereafter.
"Thank you for the opportunity to serve your community," she told the city commission during Monday's meeting. "I'm very excited to be your city manager. My family is excited."
She said from her Colorado home that she and her family are in middle of packing for the move.
City Commissioner Emily Dean said she is "thrilled" about the hire.
"Oct. 19 can't come soon enough," Dean said.
City Commissioner Heather O'Loughlin said what stood out to her about Harlow-Schalk was her level of preparation and the amount of due diligence she did in the run-up to the interviews.
"It's clear you care a lot about this community," O'Loughlin said. "I'm very excited to have you on board. You bring a level of expertise that is going to really benefit Helena."
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.