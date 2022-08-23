Helena City Commission appointee narrowed to 2: McGee and Shirtliff

The Helena City Commission Tuesday narrowed the field of candidates to fill its vacated seat down to two, Andy Shirtliff and Troy McGee, and scheduled another meeting for 5 p.m. Monday for further deliberation.

The eventual appointee will be sworn in during the commission's regular Monday meeting at 6 p.m.

The commission planned to name an appointee well ahead of Monday, but could not come to a consensus Tuesday on just one.

"If those are the two consensus candidates, I would like to ... sleep on it," City Commissioner Emily Dean said during the Tuesday meeting. "I'm glad we are taking this as seriously as we are. Commissioner (Eric) Feaver would want us to take it this seriously and would have probably gotten a kick out of the negotiating that is happening."

Fellow finalists Kim Mangold and Brianne Harrington will not move on in the process.

The seat vacated by Feaver, who at age 77 died of natural causes in June, will be filled by an appointee until Jan. 1, 2024

This story will be updated.