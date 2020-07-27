Helena City commission announces city manager finalists

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Helena City Commission announced three finalists for the position of city manager in a news release sent Monday afternoon.

Candidates Rachel Harlow-Schalk, Kenneth Haskin and Troy Smith advanced to the in-person round of interviews slated for Aug. 14 and 15.

The city commissioners will interview the three candidates Aug. 15 via video conference. Specifics regarding the meeting will be posted to the city's online calendar "once details are confirmed," according to the news release.

City staffers will give the candidates private tours of Helena and city facilities. Also during their time here, the candidates will meet with two groups, one of citizens, to answer questions and hear from the public.

Harlow-Schalk is the current deputy director of local government for the state of Colorado.

Haskin is the current city manager of Texarkana, Arkansas.

Smith is the current city manager of Commerce City, Colorado.

The position was previously held by Ana Cortez, who was placed on administrative leave Jan. 17. She did not return to work and resigned Feb. 6 following an agreement with the city.

The city's contract with Interim City Manager Melinda Reed runs from March 10 to Nov. 30, or until the long-term city manager starts work.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.