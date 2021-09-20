Helena City Commission amends noise ordinances in some zoning districts

The Helena City Commission on Monday approved amendments to its nearly 50-year-old noise ordinances, tightening restrictions on noise levels in some zoning districts.

The approved amendments define six previously undefined districts -- three residential and three commercial districts. Because they were previously undefined in city code, the districts fell under the category of industrial districts, which have the least restrictive noise ordinances on the books.

The approved amendments recategorize zoning districts Residential-4, Residential-Urban and Open Space Residential as residential districts where previously they were not. The R-4 and R-U districts contain some residential and commercial properties and are typically found in Helena adjacent to business districts.

They also recategorize zoning districts Downtown, Transitional, and Public Lands and Institutions as commercial districts where previously they were not. Transitional districts in Helena are mostly found between the city's urban core and surrounding residential districts.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Industrial districts cap noise levels at 80 decibels between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. and 75 decibels overnight.