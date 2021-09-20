Helena City Commission amends noise ordinances in some zoning districts

The Helena City Commission on Monday approved amendments to its nearly 50-year-old noise ordinances, tightening restrictions on noise levels in some zoning districts.
The approved amendments define six previously undefined districts -- three residential and three commercial districts. Because they were previously undefined in city code, the districts fell under the category of industrial districts, which have the least restrictive noise ordinances on the books.
The approved amendments recategorize zoning districts Residential-4, Residential-Urban and Open Space Residential as residential districts where previously they were not. The R-4 and R-U districts contain some residential and commercial properties and are typically found in Helena adjacent to business districts.
They also recategorize zoning districts Downtown, Transitional, and Public Lands and Institutions as commercial districts where previously they were not. Transitional districts in Helena are mostly found between the city's urban core and surrounding residential districts.
Industrial districts cap noise levels at 80 decibels between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. and 75 decibels overnight.
Residential districts cap noise levels at 55 decibels, about what a person would experience during a conversation in a quiet living room, from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., when noise levels in such districts are capped at 50 decibels.
In commercial districts within the city, those noise levels are capped at 60 and 55 decibels during the same time periods, respectively.
Although the city has received multiple emailed complaints about concerts at Lewis and Clark Brewing Taproom, City Manager Rachel Harlow-Schalk said in an interview the amendments have nothing to do with the venue, which is located in an unrelated zoning district.
"(T)he problem with the Lewis and Clark concerts is not necessarily that the amount of noise was forbidden in that noise district. I think that's more of a noise pollution issue where the noise may have been permitted in that district, but it was bleeding over into a residential area," Assistant City Attorney Erik Coate said in a previous meeting.
The city commission unanimously approved the amendments.