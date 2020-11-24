Helena City Commission adopts Cruse Ave renewal plan

The Helena City Commission approved a sweeping, long-range plan to overhaul Cruse Avenue this week in hopes of making the underused road safer for nonmotorized travel, providing greater access to downtown Helena and promoting the development of affordable housing.
A staff report filed Monday by the city's planning division referred to the right of way, constructed in the early 1970s, as "a remnant of an urban renewal process that never came to fruition." While no official plans have been finalized, the city commission's action during Monday's regular meeting is a step in that direction.
The plan, called the Downtown Renewal Vision for Cruse Avenue, proposes three options for the nearly 1-mile stretch from Park Avenue to Lawrence Street: a "diet" right of way that would maintain vehicle access but reduce the size of the street; a "linear park" that would remove any vehicle access and replace the street itself with green space; and a hybrid of the two.
"Cruse Avenue is understood to be an underutilized area for a number of reasons," said City Planner Michael McConnel. "As originally identified in the project goals, we'll re-imagine the streetscape to make it safer, make it more inviting for all forms of transportation and also increase connectivity with the surrounding neighborhood, area parks, businesses, etc."
The first option, the right of way diet, would seek to carve out space along the road for bike lanes, parks and residential housing, according to consultant Better City's project assessment.
The second option, the linear park, calls for the outright abandonment of the right of way to create a park with "a focus on bikes and pedestrians," the project assessment states. It would fill in the asphalt gap between Anchor and Fire Tower parks, creating a contiguous green space adjacent in the city's urban core.
Support Local Journalism
The lofty proposal is a byproduct of the city's 2016 Downtown Neighborhood Plan, which also called for the development of housing in the area "with the rationale that downtown is one of the major employment centers, and if more people live downtown, they could theoretically work and recreate close by."
The third proposal would turn the portion of Cruse Avenue between Broadway and Cutler streets into a park with no vehicle access and reduce the remaining right of way.
McConnell wrote in the staff report that the initial feasibility study identified five areas along Cruse Avenue where residential units could be built and touted the area's potential during a recent meeting.
"Most of the adjacent parcels are owned by the city, making it ideal for potential redevelopment," McConnell said.
Better City also helped conduct multiple public outreach events over the summer. Company representative Adam Hughes said nonmotorized transportation was a chief concern among residents and stakeholders.
"(These concepts) certainly take walk-ability and and bike-ability to the extreme," Hughes said of the linear park options. "They also highlight some interesting land use economics. This would create a unique amenity that would likely be a demand driver for residential in the downtown that would support the development of a higher-end product offering."
Hughes said there was public concern over vehicle access to adjacent neighborhoods and a possible reduction of parking.
The Downtown Renewal Vision for Cruse Avenue was approved unanimously by the city commission. No timetable has been set for a final decision on which design the city will choose.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.