Helena City Commission adopts Cruse Ave renewal plan

The Helena City Commission approved a sweeping, long-range plan to overhaul Cruse Avenue this week in hopes of making the underused road safer for nonmotorized travel, providing greater access to downtown Helena and promoting the development of affordable housing.

A staff report filed Monday by the city's planning division referred to the right of way, constructed in the early 1970s, as "a remnant of an urban renewal process that never came to fruition." While no official plans have been finalized, the city commission's action during Monday's regular meeting is a step in that direction.

The plan, called the Downtown Renewal Vision for Cruse Avenue, proposes three options for the nearly 1-mile stretch from Park Avenue to Lawrence Street: a "diet" right of way that would maintain vehicle access but reduce the size of the street; a "linear park" that would remove any vehicle access and replace the street itself with green space; and a hybrid of the two.

"Cruse Avenue is understood to be an underutilized area for a number of reasons," said City Planner Michael McConnel. "As originally identified in the project goals, we'll re-imagine the streetscape to make it safer, make it more inviting for all forms of transportation and also increase connectivity with the surrounding neighborhood, area parks, businesses, etc."