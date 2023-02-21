Representatives of the Helena Citizens' Council interviewed the city's three finalists for the position of city manager Tuesday ahead of interviews with city staff and commissioners.

Four HCC representatives, Ben Kuiper, Patricia Bik, Diana Hammer and Lowell Chandler leveled questions regarding access to city staff, commitment to the city's sustainability resolutions, affordable housing and infill development.

Candidates Clifford Strachan of South Jordan, Utah, Michael Thomas of Amity, Oregon, and current interim City Manager Tim Burton each spent 30 minutes answering questions in a small backroom at Muni's Sports Grille. The interviews were facilitated by Jim Kerins of CMS Consulting, the third-party consultant the city is paying $150 an hour to help hire a city manager.

Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins and City Commissioner Sean Logan, the two-man city commission and city manager relations subcommittee, observed the interviews.

On the topics of civic engagement and transparency, the three candidates agreed they should be a top priority for any public body.

Strachan said while working with the Provo City Council about seven years ago, he took common sense steps to improve transparency and engagement, such as implementing an online platform for residents to voice their opinions similar to Be Heard Helena, standing meetings with local media outlets, and incorporating the public in council committees.

He said during his tenure in Provo, the city was going through a growth spurt west of Interstate 15 and that he helped create a committee to map out responsible growth that intentionally included community members.

Burton sighted the city's ongoing American Rescue Plan Act external allocation process as one example of his commitment to transparency. The city solicited applications for its available ARPA dollars from local nonprofits and institutions and conducted multiple open meetings over the past year for discussing the proposals.

Thomas said when he took over as city administrator in Amity, the residents "thought we were an enigma in a box," but that by bringing his city's processes into the 21st century, such as posting meetings to YouTube and revising the city's newsletter, they quickly began seeing "the quality of engagement and positivity about city hall increasing."

The involvement of HCC is required by the city charter, but city staff must deal with meetings, recommendations and communications from numerous advisory boards and committees, so access to city staff was seemingly on the minds of HCC members.

Strachan said allowing access to city staff for members of such boards is important, but that "it works until it doesn't."

He said when that access is abused, it can "become a burden on staff."

"It's an issue of volume," he said. "If you have a board that generates 30 or 40 recommendations a year, you just can't handle that volume."

Burton said the concern is similar to early conversations he had with the current city commission about access to staff for commissioners. He said he does not see the position of city manager as "the middle person," and instead wants to facilitate direct connections.

"It's more effective for a body to go directly to the expert source," he said.

Thomas said he would act as the pass-through for city staff "to ensure maybe a little more structure."

"Where it can go off the rails is when there are too many competing ideas," he said.

Noting he is from Oregon, Thomas said local government works best "when all the salmon swim in the same direction."

The HCC reps also questioned the candidates on how they would work to further the city's existing sustainability resolutions, including its pledge to source all of its energy from clean, renewable projects by 2030.

The three candidates mostly agreed that it will take substantial cooperation from local energy provider NorthWestern Energy to achieve that goal.

"Those are high and mighty goals, but they are achievable," Thomas said.

He said though the utility will need to play ball, the city can do much on its own to further its sustainability goals, like requiring new fleet vehicle purchases be electric vehicles or requiring developers to include electric charging stations in their designs.

"You have to be slowly but surely making those improvements, but not in a way that breaks the bank or causes consternation in the community," he said.

The other candidates offered more tempered responses.

Strachan said it is important to "understand what the resolutions are, what resources are available and what is the political will of the commission and the residents."

"Do we really want this," he said, rhetorically. "A commission's ability to pass resolutions far exceeds our ability to implement them."

Burton also called for a reassessment of the resolutions.

"We need to take the time to review those resolutions," he said. "What benchmarks do they lay out? How were those benchmarks come to? Were they just grabbed out of thin air?"

He said the city needs to determine if those goals are actually "achievable and realistic" before continuing forward with them.

Candidates were also questioned on what they would do to spur construction of affordable housing projects and infill development.

Strachan conceded he has never seen an annexation go through during his public service career.

He noted that Provo is home to some 70,000 college students "who are actually trying to live in the community, but finding it very difficult."

He said partnering with local nonprofits to establish community land trusts is a good step, something the city of Helena is actively pursuing.

Burton pointed to the city's Affordable Housing Trust Fund advisory committee, Rocky Mountain Development Council and Helena Area Habitat for Humanity as partnerships being cultivated to make a dent in the housing shortage.

He also said city government can do much with its own processes to be more conducive to development.

"What is important to developers is consistency and predictability," he said.

Burton added that the city is taking steps to contract out its backlog of engineering work to Great West Engineering as the city's public works and community development departments are severely understaffed at the moment to hopefully provide that consistency.

Thomas said related actions such as land annexation and zoning codes if done carefully, can help to slowly alleviate the housing crisis.

"The land we annex should be in the best interest of the city, not the developers," he said. "And we should always be looking at whether existing infrastructure can support development or not."

Bik, one of the HCC representatives who help conduct the interviews, said the council elected members to participate and also voted on a list of questions. CMS Consulting ultimately picked the questions from the HCC's list.

Burton and Strachan also interviewed with a group of city department heads and the city commission Tuesday evening.

Thomas is scheduled to have those interviews Wednesday afternoon. Helena's previous city manager, Rachel Harlow-Schalk, left the position on Feb. 16, 2022.