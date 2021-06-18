Helena Citizens' Council member announces bid for city commission

Helena Citizens' Council Representative Steve Allen announced his bid for a Helena City Commission seat in a press release sent Friday afternoon.

"After much thought about how I can best serve our community, and with the enthusiastic support of many friends and colleagues, I am announcing my campaign for Helena City Commission," Allen said in the press release. "Our city is in a period of growth and change. Now more than ever, we need dedicated local leaders who are committed to sound and rational decision-making and common sense government as opposed to partisan politics."

According to Allen's press release, he spent the past 14 years living in Helena with his wife, running a "general contracting and land development business. Allen also works as an associate pastor at Mountain Family Fellowship Church.

"As my neighborhoods’ representative on the Helena Citizens’ Council, I have actively engaged with those who administer our city services and set our financial priorities," Allen stated in the press release announcing his candidacy. "As your City Commissioner, my primary responsibility will be to get our city’s finances and budget back in order, and ensure that essential services like roads and infrastructure are prioritized."

