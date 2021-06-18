Helena Citizens' Council member announces bid for city commission

Helena Citizens' Council Representative Steve Allen announced his bid for a Helena City Commission seat in a press release sent Friday afternoon.
"After much thought about how I can best serve our community, and with the enthusiastic support of many friends and colleagues, I am announcing my campaign for Helena City Commission," Allen said in the press release. "Our city is in a period of growth and change. Now more than ever, we need dedicated local leaders who are committed to sound and rational decision-making and common sense government as opposed to partisan politics."
According to Allen's press release, he spent the past 14 years living in Helena with his wife, running a "general contracting and land development business. Allen also works as an associate pastor at Mountain Family Fellowship Church.
"As my neighborhoods’ representative on the Helena Citizens’ Council, I have actively engaged with those who administer our city services and set our financial priorities," Allen stated in the press release announcing his candidacy. "As your City Commissioner, my primary responsibility will be to get our city’s finances and budget back in order, and ensure that essential services like roads and infrastructure are prioritized."
He said his platform centers on responsible budgeting, transparency and economic development.
"I am running for the City Commission to address issues such as responsible city budgeting, accessible and transparent city government, economically feasible housing, community development, economic development in our city, and tourism," he stated. "I am committed to growing Helena’s potential as Montana’s best small city to live, work, play, and raise a family."
The positions held by Mayor Wilmot Collins and City Commissioners Heather O'Loughlin and Andres Haladay are up for election on Nov. 2.
Former Helena Police Chief Troy McGee, former president of the Montana Federation of Public Employees Eric Feaver, and former interim City Manager Melinda Reed have also announced they are running for city commission.
The filing period for the municipal elections closes on Monday.