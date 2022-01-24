Helena church working with nonprofits on proposed affordable housing campus

Housing shortages and runaway rental prices have derailed the efforts of some Lewis and Clark County nonprofits to graduate clients to more stable housing situations, but an ambitious proposed development aims to make sizable strides to improve resiliency among those facing housing insecurity.

Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3580 N. Benton Ave., is prepared to sell about nine developable acres of its land to the city of Helena.

A portion of that land will go into a land trust administered by Trust Montana for the construction of Helena Area Habitat for Humanity homes.

Another portion of the land will be purchased for the development of low-income apartment units run by Rocky Mountain Development Council.

The other about one-third of the land will be used for more long-term sheltering of YWCA Helena clients.

The developments and their respective organizations can work together and in conjunction with the church to provide a stepped approach to community housing needs, offering a ladder to homeownership.

YWCA in this scenario would operate as a rung up from a shelter such as God's Love, offering transitional housing and supportive services for homeless women and their children.

YWCA Helena Executive Director Jenifer Gursky said her organization's role in the community has expanded out of necessity amid the COVID-19 pandemic and housing crisis.

"Our shelter has been consistently at capacity," Gursky said. "We're following some women into 36 months of recovery, up from about eight months."

She said there just are not enough landowners and developers looking out for those with low incomes.

With the cost of development also rising significantly in recent years, it can be difficult to build with that swath of the population in mind.

Gretchen Krumm, a project architect with Helena firm Mosaic Architecture, who is spearheading the planning phase of the project, said the church is aware of the problem and intends to sell its land at a cost that will facilitate low-income housing development.

Helena Area Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Jacob Kuntz said the organization needs to secure the land for its builds at around $50,000 a plot in order to afford the build itself thanks to sharply rising construction costs.

Krumm said when the church decided on its goal, those involved "started by calling people we know."

"Each of these organizations is addressing housing at different phases," said Krumm, who is also a member of the Our Redeemer congregation. "It makes for really interesting stepping stones, where each phase is located on the same site."

Krumm said although the project is in its infancy, the church and developers understand the limitations of the existing infrastructure and are planning accordingly.

She said Horseshoe Bend Road will likely be extended east and connected to Benton Avenue to provide better ingress and egress to the developments.

She also said the church held a neighborhood meeting to ensure the plans align with community needs.

The church intends to expand its child care operations, construct walking trails and potentially encourage development of a grocery store as part of its long-range plan, crafted in part with feedback from its neighbors.

"We want to create partnerships that are ongoing," Krumm said.

Gursky said the project represents the full continuum of care and was "intentionally designed to support every level of housing needs."

"This is about pressure on our systems," she said. "It's about us providing more because all our agencies are strained."

From the YWCA rung of the ladder, individuals could advance to the Rocky Mountain Development Council units.

RMDC receives federal funding for the development and operation of its rent-controlled units.

Though the project is still in the planning phase with much to be determined, YWCA hopes to have about 20 housing units on the campus, RMDC hopes to develop upwards of 50 units and Helena Area Habitat for Humanity aims to build about 30 houses.

Those moving their way up the ladder can join the Habitat for Humanity waiting list.

Helena's City Commission on behalf of YWCA Helena applied for and was awarded a Community Development Block Grant through the state's Department of Commerce to fund the project's feasibility study, which is currently being conducted by a planning group headed by Mosaic Architecture and SMA Architects.

City Manager Rachel Harlow-Schalk said the city will also consider spending about $2.4 million in federal aid through the American Rescue Plan Act to purchase the property and connect it to city utilities.

"This is an opportunity to forge partnerships and provide an example in Montana," Harlow-Schalk said. "It's the perfect opportunity for the city and these four organizations."

Krumm said much of the project hinges on the ARPA dollars.

"That would be a huge boon to the project," she said. "With that approval, it goes from maybe to almost a sure thing."

Kuntz said the community is facing a 200-homes-per-year deficit across the housing spectrum, meaning those looking to buy homes in the upper price tiers down to entry level are seeing a shortage in supply.

"I think 'innovative' is a good word for (the Our Redeemer project)," Kuntz said. "It's going to take a bite out of that need, but it's not going to solve it."

