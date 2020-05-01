Helena Christian School will remain closed but hopes to hold graduation in late June

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Helena Christian School will continue remote learning for the rest of its scheduled 2019-20 school year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision was made on April 24, according to Superintendent Ted Clark.

The final day of school was set for May 22, but Clark said educators are aiming to finish as much schoolwork as possible by May 15.

The following week will be set aside for small groups of children and their families to come into the building to pick up belongings, clean out lockers, say their goodbyes and participate in the school's end-of-year awards. The schedule will be determined by grade level, and there will be another opportunity on May 22 for families who can't come in during their scheduled time.

The week after that, teachers will come in and work with the school administration to determine the best practices for moving forward, according to Clark. He said they are considering how they might return to the school in the fall.

Clark said he hopes to bring some sense of closure to the school year. When classes initially went online, the school launched Google classroom and a number of other support services that will remain in use for the remainder of the school year. Clark said the number of available tools was almost overwhelming.