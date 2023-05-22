The Helena Chamber Singers will be presenting a concert at 7:30 p.m. May 23 under the direction of Steve Michelson.

The concert will give people an opportunity to experience choral music in a venue not often open to the public — the Consistory-Shrine Temple at 15 Jackson St. (behind the On Broadway restaurant).

The concert is “Songs of America,” and will feature negro spirituals, folk songs, Broadway musical selections by Rodgers and Hammerstein, Stephen Sondheim, Meredith Wilson, Jerry Herman and others, patriotic songs and a jazz trio.

This will be only the third choral concert presented in the Shrine Temple. The first two choral concerts were given by the Helena High School; choirs and the Helena Chamber Singers in 2014, both conducted by Michelson.

The Consistory Shrine Temple auditorium was a popular venue for opera singers from New York, Chicago and San Francisco. Mark Twain even gave humorous lectures in the auditorium.

There will be a post-concert reception to which everyone is invited in the lobby and parlor adjacent to the auditorium. People can explore the building and see some of the historical aspects of this Helena landmark. Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for students; children under 12 are free. Tickets may be purchased from Piccolo’s Music, HCS members or at the door.

The Helena Chamber Singers is a choral group formed in September of 1999 and has been giving two concerts in December and two concerts in May ever since.

The chamber singers performed May 21 at Plymouth Congregational Church.