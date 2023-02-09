State Farm Agent Joe Mitchell led the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce 2023 Awards Luncheon, taking Business of the Year during the event held Thursday afternoon at the Helena Regional Airport.

Mitchell said awards that recognize one's work in a community "brings you back to the start."

"When I was told I was nominated for this, it made me think about when my wife and I decided to move here in 2016," he said. "We didn't know anybody. It was just us, and so, we did it, honey."

Mitchell recognized his team as well calling the award theirs.

"Our strategy has always been to love people and care about people and serve the community. That's what we're trying to do, and this award I think exemplifies that work," he said.

Both Discovery Kidzone Childcare Center and Mosaic Architecture were also nominated for the award.

The child care business did not come away empty-handed as Discovery Kidzone founder and CEO Rachel Supalla was honored as the George D. Anderson Businessperson of the Year.

Helena Area Habitat for Humanity was presented the Nonprofit of the Year Award.

Habitat Executive Director Jacob Kuntz thanked the chamber for its recognition and took the opportunity to remind those in attendance of the dire housing crisis in which Helena is still mired, noting that nearly half of Lewis and Clark County residents qualify for Habitat services.

Helena Tourism Alliance Executive Director Andrea Opitz was presented the Community Champion Award.

Chamber President Callie Aschim called Opitz' attitude and calm demeanor "guide posts" for the various boards on which they serve.

"Her commitment to finding a united voice for the community and her willingness to go above and beyond for Helena's future," Aschim said.

Opitz said it is "a privilege and honor" to receive the award and continue to work alongside the chamber.

Entrepreneur of the Year went to Ten Mile Creek Brewery co-owners Riley Tubbs, Jordan Keltz and Ethan Kohoutek.

"Thank you to the Helena community that's supported us through the eight years we've been in business," Tubbs said.

The Emerging Professional and Driver of Change awards were presented to Amanda Bartsch and Wes Feist, respectively.

Ronda McMillan is serving as the chairwoman of the chamber's board of directors for 2023 and offered words of encouragement to those in attendance.

"One of the main things we're looking at is our membership," McMillan said. "It's going to be a priority for us and a key initiative."

She said the chamber intends to "take a step back" and review "how we approach membership."

McMillan said the chamber wants to "be more of a customer service catalyst."

"We're going to be reaching out more," she said. "One of the things we're really looking at is bringing more value to being a member of the chamber of commerce."

She said she is inspired by Aschim and her team.

"I've seen the enthusiasm that has taken over, and the changes that took place in 2022, and that's exciting," she said. "I'm looking forward to working alongside Callie and the team to see all of our successes."

The chamber's annual awards were again sponsored by PayneWest Insurance.