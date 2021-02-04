Helena chamber awards honor those who made a difference amid pandemic

"I think the chamber is recognizing these people deserve to have their stories told," Read said. "And that's what we do here. We tell their stories."

Duffy said he was surprised and honored to receive the award but felt it was those honored by the museum that are truly the most deserving. Duffy said working to better the museum is "a labor of love."

Medley, in her final act as the outgoing board chair, opted to give a special recognition award. This award isn't given every year, but the board chair can opt to give it under special circumstances, according to Medley. She dedicated the special recognition to health care workers, Lewis and Clark Public Health officials and first responders in the Helena area.

"They watch over us, take care of us, protect us and rescue us," Medley said. "Now think about what they are doing in a devastating pandemic, the likes of which we have never experienced, and under threat of a virus that could take their life while they are trying to save ours."

Medley said every day these individuals head to work and knowingly put their lives on the line to protect the safety and well-being of the community.