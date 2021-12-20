Helena ceremony will honor those who died while homeless

The Longest Night Memorial Service for those who have died while experiencing homelessness is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Anchor Park in Helena.

Helena will join hundreds of cities across the United States in memorializing those lost this year. National Homeless Persons' Memorial Day takes place annually on the longest night of the year, Dec. 21.

“These past few years have been steeped in crisis,” said YWCA Helena’s Executive Director Jenifer Gursky. “A pandemic that left agencies and local governments scrambling has highlighted the challenges for those without safe and secure housing. It should break our hearts that some of our neighbors lose their lives in the midst of homelessness.”

According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), Montana had an estimated 1,545 people experiencing homelessness on any given day in 2020. And 4,216 public school children were reported to experience homelessness.

“I think what we need to remember is that our dental assistant, our server at our favorite restaurant, and families with small children are experiencing homelessness,” Gursky said. “The pandemic economy is intensifying housing insecurity and an economy that doesn’t work for everyone. I want it to be not okay for families, for our neighbors, to be living in cars.”

A prayer song led by Mike Jetty will open the service, followed by a reminder to look inward and reflect by the call of the Shofar. The service will include a reading of names, a prayer, and French horn by Erin Vang. The memorial service will end with a candle ceremony and reflection. This year’s event is hosted by YWCA Helena and United Way of the Lewis & Clark area.

YWCA Helena is a nonprofit organization providing transitional housing and supportive services for unhoused women and their children.

Provided by YWCA Helena.

