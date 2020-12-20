Helena ceremony honors homeless people who died in 2020

"We are living in the world's greatest nation," he said. "What is our excuse? ... Next year, we'll come back, but we all need to say 'I made a difference.'"

Collins encouraged residents to help the Helena organizations combating homelessness such as God's Love and Helena YWCA.

The yearly memorial service was never missed by the late former City Commissioner Ed Noonan. The cause was important to him, and the Longest Night of 2019 was one of the last public events where he spoke before his death in January.

"We see parts of it; we don't see a majority of it," Noonan said of the city's homeless issue during an interview following 2019's ceremony. "We have a huge need for housing that just can't be met right now."

For more information about the work Helena YWCA is doing to fight homelessness in the community, visit ywcahelena.org.

Here are the names of those honored at Sunday's memorial:

James Allen

Jerry Ayers

Dameane Baumgartner

Andrew Day

Antonio Dipasquale

James Hartfield

Dorothy Johnson

Peter Johnson

Derek Morgan

Lee Scharosch

Robert Wagner

