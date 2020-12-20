Helena ceremony honors homeless people who died in 2020

About 20 people gathered Sunday to memorialize the 11 homeless individuals who died in Helena this past year.
The Longest Night memorial, organized annually by Helena YWCA, was held Sunday evening in Anchor Park to coincide with the winter solstice.
"I truly hope that people have a moment of reflection," said Helena YWCA Executive Director Jenifer Gursky. "It doesn't have to be this way."
Gursky applauded Missoula, Bozeman and Billings for measures those municipalities took to aid those facing homelessness. Missoula opened a 150-person winter homeless shelter open 24 hours a day in November.
"I would encourage our community to find a solution," Gursky said in an interview following the memorial.
During Sunday evening's proceedings, those in attendance heard from Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins and listened to a poetry reading by Myrna Loy Executive Director Krys Holmes and a prayer from First Christian Church Senior Minister Jean Allen.
Helena Symphony Orchestra's Principal Hornist Erin Vang performed a traditional Jewish Kaddish on the French horn and taps on the trumpet.
As a survivor of homelessness brought on by war in his home country of Liberia, Collins said he makes it a point to try to attend the memorial every year.
"We are living in the world's greatest nation," he said. "What is our excuse? ... Next year, we'll come back, but we all need to say 'I made a difference.'"
Collins encouraged residents to help the Helena organizations combating homelessness such as God's Love and Helena YWCA.
The yearly memorial service was never missed by the late former City Commissioner Ed Noonan. The cause was important to him, and the Longest Night of 2019 was one of the last public events where he spoke before his death in January.
"We see parts of it; we don't see a majority of it," Noonan said of the city's homeless issue during an interview following 2019's ceremony. "We have a huge need for housing that just can't be met right now."
For more information about the work Helena YWCA is doing to fight homelessness in the community, visit ywcahelena.org.
Here are the names of those honored at Sunday's memorial:
- James Allen
- Jerry Ayers
- Dameane Baumgartner
- Andrew Day
- Antonio Dipasquale
- James Hartfield
- Dorothy Johnson
- Peter Johnson
- Derek Morgan
- Lee Scharosch
- Robert Wagner
