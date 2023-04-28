Central Elementary School third-grader Kamron Jones triumphantly waived two of the bright pink marking flags Helena Open Lands staff placed to designate sites for 150 ponderosa pine seedlings to be planted in the burn area on the northeast face of Mount Helena Friday as part of the city's annual Arbor Day celebration.

Jones and his friend and classmate Noah Riverman choose adjacent sites to plant their trees. The pair called them "buddy trees."

Helena Open Lands Manager Brad Langsather said the planting sites were chosen for the afternoon shade they provide to the seedlings, and that some of the larger stumps left behind by trees burned in the August fire provided enough shade for two seedlings.

"The friends have been planting their trees together," Langsather said.

Following their success, Jones and Riverman scampered across the still scorched mountainside, gradually greening with spring, to join another friend and check on his tree.

"It's good," Jones said of his Mount Helena field trip. "We get a nice view of Central School."

More than 150 Central students, staff and administrators participated in the event.

Central Principal Nick Radley said the students underwent standardized testing all week.

"We're ending it by doing this, which makes it even better," Radley said.

Helena resident Amanda Coyle volunteered for the event through Helena Community of Resource Educators.

"It was awesome. The kids were very excited," she said. "I turned my back and they were already halfway up the hill with their seedlings."

The ponderosa pine seedlings stand about 4 inches tall.

"It's a very hearty species, and it's the preferred tree species for preventing soil erosion," Langsather said.

Open Lands staff was initially concerned about soil damage following the 2022 fire that claimed about 1,000 trees, but Langsather said a Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation crew along with the city examined the soil and determined it had not suffered severe damage.

Langsather credited the continuous fuel reduction work his crew conducts on the city's open lands.

"We didn't see severe soil damage like we would have if there had been a bunch of fuel on the ground," he said.

The children also made mud balls of Mount Helena soil and native wild flower seeds to throw, a task many showed an affinity for.

The city's event was intended to echo another historic planting on Mount Helena.

In 1899, following a wildfire, a cadre of Central kids and members of the Helena Improvement Society planted about 30,000 trees on the mountain.

"We're planting trees like the olden days when there were miners," Jones said. "I feel more like a gardener today though."

The group in 1899 was serenaded by a Helena Symphony violinist, for whom that grove of trees is now named.

In keeping with the tradition, the city brought in a group of musicians from Music Makers Conservatory to play their stringed instruments.

Conservatory Owner and Orchestra Director Linda Meuret said she often brings her musicians to that grove to play, so participating in Friday's planting event was an easy choice.

Violinist and Helena High School junior Luna Hernandez said she was excited for the opportunity.

"I've maybe taken my violin camping once or twice, but I've never hiked up a mountain with it," Hernandez said. "It's amazing what they're doing here today. It's the perfect way to react after the fire."

Helena Recreation Program Manager Kait Perrodin spearheaded the event planning and said that was basically the idea.

"We want to show the kids life moves on, and we can regrow," Perrodin said.

"The history is a big part of it," Radley said. "Being one of the oldest schools in the state, it's important to embrace that history and our community."

When asked if he and his friend Riverman would return in the future to visit their buddy trees, Jones said "Maybe. They're going to live 400 years, so we might not be around that long."