A ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday marked the official completion of the Centennial Trail tunnel mural.

The mural was painted by Helena artist Elise Perpignano, who was selected for the project in the spring from among 13 submissions. The mural covers both walls of the tunnel that connects Memorial and Centennial parks.

The roughly 3,000-square-foot mural is a celebration of Helena. It features Helena’s history, Indigenous tribes, the railroad, native plants, and more.

The project originated as a proposal from the Helena Public Art Committee. It was approved by the city commission in the spring and officials approved the spending of $15,000 from HPAC's budget to fund the project.