Helena car wash 'devastated' by accident that severed worker's leg

McCullough said due to the quick actions of employees and customers, “we were able to mitigate the immediate impact of the injury as much as possible.”

“As many people have already asked, we will let the entire Helena community know how you can join us in helping our employee as he recovers,” McCullough said in the email.

On Thursday, a long line of cars was seen at the business at Cedar Street and Montana Avenue.

“Woody’s has been a family-run business in Helena for 27 years, and we appreciate the loyalty of our customers and the expressions of concern and support for us and our injured employee over the last couple of days,” he said. “We are back open to allow the rest of our great crew to get back to work. We look forward to seeing you soon and we thank you for your prayers and support for our entire crew.”

The Montana Department of Labor and Industry said Montana employers reported 13,700 OSHA injuries and illnesses in 2019, with 11,500 of those in the private industry. In 2018, 14,100 recordable injuries and illnesses were reported.

Montana had 38 work-related fatal injuries in 2019, an increase from 28 in 2018. Transportation incidents were the leading cause of those fatal injuries, accounting for 19, or half of the year’s fatalities.

