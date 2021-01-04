Helena businessman donates restored boat to search and rescue

After more than 40 years of doing business in Helena, one man decided to give back to the community that gave him so much.
Lonnie Davis and his wife have owned the local NAPA Auto Parts store for about 18 years and have owned and operated at least one Helena business for nearly a half century.
But during the pandemic lockdown, Davis and his wife found they had some extra time on their hands. They were taking care of Davis' ill mother-in-law who had moved in with them around the start of the year, and when his wife started a computer training course, Davis decided he needed a distraction too.
An experienced angler and woodworker, Davis bought a 16-foot rowing skiff and went to work restoring a boat he said he did not need. He already had a couple others.
"I'd feed my mother-in-law breakfast in the morning and would go work on the boat," Davis said.
He worked on the boat on and off for about six months, meticulously restoring the wood, painting the hull and adding custom ash and birch trim.
Davis constructed ash seats for the craft that can be adjusted to the occupant's liking.
"I kept it as light as I could," the slender craftsman said, some small amount of pride coloring his words. "The fact that the three seats are interchangeable makes it very versatile."
Not long after the project began, in the dead of winter, Davis, in his warm home for the evening, heard Lewis and Clark County Search and Rescue had to go out in horrid weather to rescue someone who was lost.
"It was really crummy out, snowing and blowing, and search and rescue was going out to look for someone," Davis said. "I wouldn't want to go out in that."
That was the moment Davis decided Lewis and Clark County Search and Rescue deserved to be the recipient of his latest project.
"They never ask for anything," he said. "They don't ask about your religion or who you voted for. They just go out and get you."
The skiff is striking, a sort of sharp, elongated drift boat with two sets of oar locks. It is painted an eye-catching search-and-rescue red. Davis said that while working on the craft in his driveway, neighbors would walk over to inquire about it.
"It was the first time in history my neighbors talked to me," Davis said with a laugh.
In December during an unceremonious hand-off in the parking lot of his warehouse, Davis gave his distraction over to search and rescue, with Lewis and Clark County Search and Rescue Capt. Kevin Grabinski, Sheriff Leo Dutton and others in attendance.
"This has a lot of uses; this is an awesome gift," Dutton said to Davis after posing for photographs in front of the boat. "The craftsmanship is outstanding. It reflects who you are."
Grabinski said he and his team were thankful for the unique donation.
"It's a beautiful boat," Grabinski said to Davis. "Thank you for thinking of search and rescue."
Grabinski said the outfit has yet to decide what to do with the boat. They have never received such a donation.
He said they could auction or raffle it off as a fundraiser. He said there are also plenty of practical uses for it as well, most likely for training. He also said officials have considered offering the boat's recreational use to members of the search and rescue team as a reward.
Despite the unorthodox nature of the donation, Grabinski said it is indicative of the support county residents have offered in recent years.
"The county and community as a whole has really stepped up in the last decade to support search and rescue, and we appreciate it," he said.