Helena businessman donates restored boat to search and rescue

Not long after the project began, in the dead of winter, Davis, in his warm home for the evening, heard Lewis and Clark County Search and Rescue had to go out in horrid weather to rescue someone who was lost.

"It was really crummy out, snowing and blowing, and search and rescue was going out to look for someone," Davis said. "I wouldn't want to go out in that."

That was the moment Davis decided Lewis and Clark County Search and Rescue deserved to be the recipient of his latest project.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"They never ask for anything," he said. "They don't ask about your religion or who you voted for. They just go out and get you."

The skiff is striking, a sort of sharp, elongated drift boat with two sets of oar locks. It is painted an eye-catching search-and-rescue red. Davis said that while working on the craft in his driveway, neighbors would walk over to inquire about it.

"It was the first time in history my neighbors talked to me," Davis said with a laugh.

In December during an unceremonious hand-off in the parking lot of his warehouse, Davis gave his distraction over to search and rescue, with Lewis and Clark County Search and Rescue Capt. Kevin Grabinski, Sheriff Leo Dutton and others in attendance.