Helena businesses team up to make hand sanitizer from 30 kegs of beer

It took the distillery a while to wade through the red tape to get approval to produce hand sanitizer. Rasile said the Montana Distillers Guild was a great resource in that respect.

"We are just trying to get it out to the people who need it the most," Rasile said. "We felt like it was our duty to help out where we can. We are in a unique position, so we decided to step up."

The supply would have been much more limited without the beer provided by Helena-based George's Distributing. Tatum Curtis, who does design and marketing work at George's, credited the company's "culture of community" implemented by Chelsey and Jim George.

"Being part of this Helena community, we have a good relationship with Gulch," Curtis said. "The whole industry is having to be more nimble right now."

Curtis said George's doesn't usually have any problems distributing beer, but much of the product has been sitting in the warehouse because many bars and restaurants in the area have been forced to close. He said the company's goal was to take the loss and turn its waste into something that would help the community.