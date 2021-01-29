Helena businesses hit hard by COVID-19, chamber CEO says

Helena-area businesses are weathering the COVID-19 storm in various degrees, with some, such as restaurants, bars and tourism organizations, being hit harder than others.

Cathy Burwell, president and CEO of the Helena-area Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber was also among those impacted.

“It changed our whole world,” she said Thursday during a virtual meeting of Hometown Helena, an informal community meeting held online. “It changed how we work.”

She said 45% of the chamber’s $600,000 budget comes from events and programs, and COVID-19 took away many of those events, such as banquets and tournaments.

“We had to drop back and punted a little bit,” she said, adding she was lucky enough to get money from five of six grants she applied for.

With COVID-19, the chamber began to work outside of its membership and with all businesses, Burwell said.

“It became about Helena and Helena’s businesses,” she said, adding it was “a big shift for the chamber” and in a positive way.