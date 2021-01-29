Helena businesses hit hard by COVID-19, chamber CEO says

Helena-area businesses are weathering the COVID-19 storm in various degrees, with some, such as restaurants, bars and tourism organizations, being hit harder than others.
Cathy Burwell, president and CEO of the Helena-area Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber was also among those impacted.
“It changed our whole world,” she said Thursday during a virtual meeting of Hometown Helena, an informal community meeting held online. “It changed how we work.”
She said 45% of the chamber’s $600,000 budget comes from events and programs, and COVID-19 took away many of those events, such as banquets and tournaments.
“We had to drop back and punted a little bit,” she said, adding she was lucky enough to get money from five of six grants she applied for.
With COVID-19, the chamber began to work outside of its membership and with all businesses, Burwell said.
“It became about Helena and Helena’s businesses,” she said, adding it was “a big shift for the chamber” and in a positive way.
Burwell discussed results of a business survey that represented 38 types of businesses in the Helena area. Her comments were made a few hours before Lewis and Clark County's City-County Board of Health eased some of its COVID-19 restrictions, allowing bars, restaurants and casinos to remain open from 4 a.m. to midnight rather than having to close at 10 p.m.
Burwell said 48.6% of businesses polled said local health department mandates impacted their bottom line. Burwell said 49% said schools being closed and no day care to back that up also impacted their businesses.
She said 41% said COVID-19 interrupted their supply chains and 29% had to decrease their staff, and 32% lost productivity.
Burwell said 81% greatly increased cleaning and sanitizing, 78% provided Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for staff, 78% kept their staff informed on new mandates and 65% restricted travel.
Burwell said 46% adjusted time off and sick leave policies. She said 76% received PPE funds, 19% got Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) funds, 30% got stimulus from state, 14% did not qualify, 8% got private funding and 13.5% had a good year financially and did not need assistance.
She said 32% of respondents expected a better 2021 and 21% said if mandates are not relaxed their business may not survive.
Burwell said tourism was the hardest hit and hotel occupancy rates in Helena went from 61% in 2019 to 37.3% in 2020. She said the average daily rate went from $97.62 to $88 and total revenue was down 43%.
She said the Helena Regional Airport took a dip, and went from 238,000 passengers in 2019 to 92,000 in 2020, down 61%. But the national average was down 79%.
“The Helena airport, of course, hung in there a little better than others,” she said.
The fast-food restaurants have had a record year and people may see fast-food restaurants stay with drive-thru service only.
“They have less staff, it is much easier to manage and they have tremendous support,” Burwell said.
Fine dining and sit-down restaurants took a hard wallop. When limited to 50% occupancy, it makes it tough to break even.
Bars are seeing 40% of normal customers and closing at 10 p.m. hurt their profits, and private gyms are losing people who have bought their own equipment.
