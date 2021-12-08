Helena business trucks supplies, gifts to Denton

A pickup truck filled with goods and other donations headed up from Helena early Wednesday to help people in Denton as they rebuild from a wildfire that devastated the Fergus County town.

Kevin Danz of iFLYBIGSKY put together a community effort that included gifts of clothing, toys, food and even some Christmas wreaths.

“I believe one of our missions as Montanans is to help thy neighbor,” Danz said. “It’s in our blood and what it’s all about.”

The 180-mile trip to Denton included a stop in Great Falls, where Danz picked up a freezer for a man who lost his freezer, and all the meat it contained, in the blaze.

The 10,644-acre West Wind fire, which started late Nov. 30 in Fergus County, burned 25 homes, 18 secondary structures and six commercial buildings, state officials said. The cause has been listed as a downed power line. The blaze has prompted several efforts to send donations to the town.

Danz said the Albertsons grocery store on North Montana Avenue also gathered some items to be donated.

Eric Dowell, store director at Albertsons, said the store opened its doors for people to donate.

“I love it, our community is absolutely amazing,” Dowell said. “It always comes together.”

The items included clothing and dishes. He said they turned over 20-25 bags and 12 boxes of items to Danz.

Danz thanked Dowell and Albertsons, and also thanked Steve and Linda St. Clair Netschert with Realty 406 and Mary Blackford for their help.

He also said iFLYBIGSKY, which is an aerial photography company that also aids with search and rescue efforts, is bringing drones to Denton and free of charge will film the town, capturing damage assessments on buildings, houses and property. Fire victims can use this footage for insurance claims, planning, etc.

Contact iFLYBIGSKY at 406-475-2328.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

