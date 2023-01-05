Helena Business Improvement District hires new executive director

John Dendy has been named executive director of the Helena Business Improvement District.

He has worked as operations manager for Helena Food Share and for DNV, an energy services company.

"I love downtown Helena," Dendy said in an interview Wednesday. "I'm excited to get started with an organization dedicated to downtown."

Dendy grew up in Alabama and was introduced to the West by working in Yellowstone National Park beginning in 1995. He moved to Helena in 2002.

He has experience in engineering, training, marketing, project and personnel management, and event organization.

His degrees are in chemical engineering and philosophy. Dendy is a songwriter, band leader, and upright bass player and performs with local bands.

"He's been in Helena for quite a while. It's nice having a local guy in the position," BID Board of Trustees Chairman Rex Seeley said in an interview Wednesday. "It's been an easy transition."

Dendy replaces outgoing Executive Director Micky Zurcher, who stepped down from the role to take another job.

Seeley said the BID has much work ahead of it in 2023, citing everything from "odds and ends projects we've been working on for some time" to a master plan for the pedestrian mall on Last Chance Gulch.

"(Dendy) has a lot ahead of him, and he's definitely up to the challenge," Seeley said.

Seeley called Dendy an "outgoing guy" and noted it is a skill that will serve him well in the new role.

"He's made a lot of contacts over the years," Seeley said. "So he'll get up and running pretty quick."

Dendy said he plans to hit the streets and introduce himself to every property and business owner in the downtown district in his first weeks on the job.

Helena created Montana’s first Business Improvement District (BID) in 1986 when some business and property owners collaborated with the goal of promoting economic growth in downtown Helena.

The Helena BID is a nonprofit created by state statute through a resolution of the city of Helena. On Jan. 13, 2020, the Helena City Commission approved the creation of the BID for another 10 years.

Revenues to fund BID programs and services come from a special assessment on the district’s property owners’ tax bill. It is overseen by a board of trustees.

It seeks to ensure the long-term preservation and vitality of the city’s economic, cultural, social, human, and natural assets.

It aims for continual improvement of property values and properties in downtown Helena and to maintain the area as a beautiful, vibrant and safe place to work, dine, shop, invest and visit.