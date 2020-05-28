Helena brewery tells Daines he'd like longer PPP terms in future aid

Breweries and bars were allowed to operate in the first phase of Montana's gradual reopening. Lewis and Clark's taproom opened two weeks ago, and the first week saw about 30% of normal revenue. The second it was about half.

Pigman said he's still trying to be creative and think about ways to not just maintain but grow his business. He's adding seltzers and trying to find other ways to adapt to challenges, such as exploring the purchase of a labeling machine that would alleviate supply chain issues in getting cans. In addition to another round of PPP, Pigman said he'd also like to see support for those kinds of efforts in another federal aid package.

Daines said PPP has been critical to keeping businesses and workers afloat.

"This is a way to keep employees on the payroll. That was the idea, to help the workers stay employed by helping the small businesses and keeping them on the payroll," Daines said. "They work for so many years to put together these great teams. … This was a way to keep those teams together during difficult times."

The U.S. House passed a bill with the next round of coronavirus aid earlier this month, though Daines said he does not expect much of what's in the House legislation to be able to clear the Senate.