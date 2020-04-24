Helena Boy Scouts will flag your friends and neighbors for a good cause

Wheeler said orders are placed via a form on the troop's website, https://troop214helena.square.site/.

A donation of $25 is recommended, but Wheeler said people can donate more or less if they choose. Half the money goes toward funding scout summer camp trips and the other half goes to Helena Food Share.

"People need food and we know it's a good cause," Wheeler said.

Additionally, Wheeler hopes the flag campaign will help lift spirits in these trying times amid the COVID-19 pandemic. She said the community service aspect of the project is the primary goal and called it a way to let individuals and businesses know that you appreciate them.

"It's great for the boys too," Wheeler said. "Their world is turned upside down too."

The flags will remain in the yard from sunup until sundown in accordance with flag etiquette. Each day the sets of flags are moved to new businesses or homes.

Wheeler said one neighborhood is in a "positive flagging war," as residents keep sending flags back and forth.

Troop 214 was established in 1935. It is chartered by Carroll College and currently has 48 registered scouts.

