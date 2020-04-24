Helena Boy Scouts will flag your friends and neighbors for a good cause

Boy Scouts have been planting tiny U.S. flags in yards across Helena as a fundraiser for their troop and Helena Food Share.
The "You've Been Flagged!" project is modeled after a similar fundraiser that took place early last year, when a nonprofit group was offering to plant a flock of plastic flamingos in anyone's yard in exchange for a donation toward a new park.
According to Chartered Organization Representative Beth Wheeler, Troop 214 emulated that project using something important to Boy Scouts: the U.S. flag.
Each day, three to five scout-parent teams go around town filling orders to flag friends, neighbors and businesses. In the past week, scouts have flagged St. Peter's Hospital, Helena Public Schools, Carroll College president John Cech and Gov. Steve Bullock.
The scouts place approximately 50 miniature U.S. flags in each yard, along with a sign that says "You've Been Flagged!" and includes the name of the person who ordered the flags, unless that person wants to remain anonymous.
"Orders are coming in daily," Wheeler said. "There have been a lot of repeat customers and a lot of people paying it forward."
Wheeler said orders are placed via a form on the troop's website, https://troop214helena.square.site/.
A donation of $25 is recommended, but Wheeler said people can donate more or less if they choose. Half the money goes toward funding scout summer camp trips and the other half goes to Helena Food Share.
"People need food and we know it's a good cause," Wheeler said.
Additionally, Wheeler hopes the flag campaign will help lift spirits in these trying times amid the COVID-19 pandemic. She said the community service aspect of the project is the primary goal and called it a way to let individuals and businesses know that you appreciate them.
"It's great for the boys too," Wheeler said. "Their world is turned upside down too."
The flags will remain in the yard from sunup until sundown in accordance with flag etiquette. Each day the sets of flags are moved to new businesses or homes.
Wheeler said one neighborhood is in a "positive flagging war," as residents keep sending flags back and forth.
Troop 214 was established in 1935. It is chartered by Carroll College and currently has 48 registered scouts.
