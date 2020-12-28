Helena Boy Scouts offer early Christmas tree disposal

Helena Boy Scouts Troop 214 is again offering early Christmas tree disposal as a fundraiser this season.
The scouts will round up tattered tannenbaums between Jan. 2 and Jan. 9 and transport them to Canyon Ferry Lake where Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks will bundle and sink the trees to provide shelter for perch.
The Boy Scouts Troop suggests a $10 donation for Christmas tree disposal. Those interested must register at http://troop214helena.square.site.
Trees being discarded should be free of all decorations and placed on the curb for pickup.
The donations from the fundraiser will help the scouts pay for equipment, summer camps and other activities.
For more information, email questions to troop214helena@gmail.com or call 406-461-3728.
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks' Helena Area Senior Fisheries Technician Troy Humphrey, who is helping to organize Pines for Perch, said no concrete date for dropping tree bundles into the lake has been set, but that he expects it to occur sometime in late February or early March.
Starting Jan. 11 and running through February, the city of Helena will pick up the remainder of the Christmas trees at no cost.
Staff requests that customers do not put trees in garbage containers, but instead place them in the alley or on the boulevard free of any lights or decorations. The city cannot pick up trees from private property.
"Please be patient," city officials said in a news release. "Collection will be ongoing during this period so there is no need to call. Trees collected by the City of Helena will also be hauled to Canyon Ferry Lake and used for perch habitat."
Residents may also drop off their Christmas trees at the Helena Transfer station, 1975 N. Benton Ave., for no charge.