Helena Boy Scouts offer early Christmas tree disposal

Helena Boy Scouts Troop 214 is again offering early Christmas tree disposal as a fundraiser this season.

The scouts will round up tattered tannenbaums between Jan. 2 and Jan. 9 and transport them to Canyon Ferry Lake where Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks will bundle and sink the trees to provide shelter for perch.

The Boy Scouts Troop suggests a $10 donation for Christmas tree disposal. Those interested must register at http://troop214helena.square.site.

Trees being discarded should be free of all decorations and placed on the curb for pickup.

The donations from the fundraiser will help the scouts pay for equipment, summer camps and other activities.

For more information, email questions to troop214helena@gmail.com or call 406-461-3728.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks' Helena Area Senior Fisheries Technician Troy Humphrey, who is helping to organize Pines for Perch, said no concrete date for dropping tree bundles into the lake has been set, but that he expects it to occur sometime in late February or early March.