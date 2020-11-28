 Skip to main content
Helena Boy Scouts' annual Christmas tree lot opens for business
Boy Scout Zach Griffith carries a locally sourced tree

Boy Scout Zach Griffith carries a locally sourced tree to a customer's car on Friday at the Boy Scout Tree Lot. The lot, situated near the intersection of Harrison Avenue and Cannon Street, will be open on weekdays from 4 to 8 p.m. and weekends from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

 THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record

The Helena-area Boy Scouts' annual Christmas tree lot opened for business Friday, helping to raise money for the Prickly Pear District's summer camp.

The local scouts have been selling Christmas trees for more than 50 years with the aim of not only raising funds, but also teaching the kids real world skills in the process.

"We really learn how to converse with other people," said 15-year-old Life Scout Cory Simonson.

Whether helping customers find the perfect Christmas tree or prodding younger scouts to do their jobs, Simonson said there are valuable life skills to be had.

Boy Scout Andy Turpin ties up a bundle of tree boughs

Boy Scout Andy Turpin ties up a bundle of tree boughs for a customer on Friday at the Boy Scout Christmas Tree Lot.

The boys and girls share tasks such as measuring a customer's tree, brooming up the leftover bows and handling money.

This year, the Scouts participating can earn a salesmanship merit badge. Tree lot volunteer and local pack leader Tommy Griffeth said the ability for kids to pay for their own summer camp trip and earn a merit badge in the process is a unique opportunity.

"This is a good introduction to sales, more of a face-to-face interaction," Griffeth said.

Each Scout is required to work 32 hours on the lot to earn a spot at summer camp, being held this year near Cody, Wyoming. Families can also pay to reserve a spot at the camp.

In addition to the trees purchased for resale from a tree farm, the local scouts also cut down about 300 trees from area landowners' properties.

Boy Scout Andy Turpin shows a family a Nordmann Fir

Boy Scout Andy Turpin shows a family a Nordmann Fir Christmas tree on Friday.

The lot, situated near the intersection of Harrison Avenue and Cannon Street, will be open on weekdays from 4 to 8 p.m. and weekends from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The scouts and adult helpers wear face masks to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, but trees can also be delivered for a small fee.

Customers can also purchase bow bundles, wreaths, tree stands and popcorn. The scouts can even flock trees if desired.

Griffeth said those looking to secure the best tree should get there early.

Tommy Griffeth's son, Zack Griffeth, a 15-year-old Tenderfoot Scout, said this is his third year working the tree lot.

"It's not a bad job. Sometimes it's pretty fun," Zack Griffeth said. "Cutting the trees down is fun. You get to hang out in a forest and hunt for trees."

