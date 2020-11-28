Helena Boy Scouts' annual Christmas tree lot opens for business

The Helena-area Boy Scouts' annual Christmas tree lot opened for business Friday, helping to raise money for the Prickly Pear District's summer camp.

The local scouts have been selling Christmas trees for more than 50 years with the aim of not only raising funds, but also teaching the kids real world skills in the process.

"We really learn how to converse with other people," said 15-year-old Life Scout Cory Simonson.

Whether helping customers find the perfect Christmas tree or prodding younger scouts to do their jobs, Simonson said there are valuable life skills to be had.

The boys and girls share tasks such as measuring a customer's tree, brooming up the leftover bows and handling money.

This year, the Scouts participating can earn a salesmanship merit badge. Tree lot volunteer and local pack leader Tommy Griffeth said the ability for kids to pay for their own summer camp trip and earn a merit badge in the process is a unique opportunity.

"This is a good introduction to sales, more of a face-to-face interaction," Griffeth said.