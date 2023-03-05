The Helena-based Wildlife Ecology Institute was awarded a $236,000 federal grant to work with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to advance recovery efforts for the Sierra Nevada red fox.

These foxes are specially adapted to high-elevation areas from the Sierra Nevada of California north through the Cascades to northern Oregon. In California, Sierra Nevada red foxes exist in very small and isolated populations, which requires specific recovery actions to assure their persistence, officials said.

“Fewer than 100 (Sierra Nevada red foxes) are believed to currently exist in their historic range in California, which prompted the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to recently list this montane subspecies of red fox as endangered in the Sierra Nevada mountains of California,” Tim Hiller, WEI executive director, stated in a news release.

He said the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and WEI recently completed another project in the Oregon Cascades. Hiller said they will see how to use that information to aid recovery efforts of the fox in California.

California Department of Fish and Wildlife, recently led the effort to complete a rangewide Conservation Strategy for red fox, an effort in which WEI and many others were involved.

It outlines recovery steps and priorities, including potential reintroduction efforts,” said Chris Stermer, CDFW biologist who has been researching the foxes for years.

The foxes were very recently detected near Taboose Pass on the eastern boundary of SEKI, a first for that region since the 1930s.

Motion-sensing infrared trail cameras will be strategically placed in areas to collect digital data to determine whether the red foxes are present.

Scat and other collected samples will be sent to a laboratory for DNA extraction. DNA analysis can verify if it is a Sierra Nevada red fox, catalog individual animals, determine their gender, and evaluate genetic relationships.

Wildlife Ecology Institute and project partners have gotten federal funding to initiate this project in 2023.

WEI is a nonprofit scientific and educational organization founded in 2015 to bridge the disconnect between wildlife research and management to help address the contemporary challenges of fish and wildlife management.

More information is at https://www.wildlifeecology.org/snrf_ca.html.