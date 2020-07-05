Helena-based publisher celebrates 40th year in business

Forty years ago, Farcountry Press/Sweetgrass Books was born as an offshoot of Montana Magazine, the brainchild of Rick Graetz. Originally publishing a few books a year under the Montana Magazine moniker, it would eventually grow into the independent publishing company it is today, publishing an average of 50 titles per year.
Current owner Linda Netschert started as a sales representative for the business in 1996 and purchased the company from Lee Enterprises in 2011.
“It’s really cool to be a part of something that has been around for so long,” related Netschert (nee St. Clair), a fifth generation Montanan who grew up in East Helena.
“It’s important to keep the company community focused, which is really a team effort,” Netschert said, adding that company’s mandate is reflected in publishing books that celebrate Montana’s heritage, as well as in the family-like atmosphere among staff.
When Graetz, who founded Montana Magazine in 1970, started the publishing division 40 years ago and called it Montana Magazine Books. Soon to follow was a sister company, American World Geographic Publishing, which covered subjects outside of the state, some as far away as Vietnam and Puerto Rico.
“Rick sold the business to Lee Enterprises in 1994,” Netschert recounted. “In about 2000, we had a contest for a better name, because it was such a hassle answering the phone ‘Montana Magazine Books and American World Geographic Publishing,’ and we came up Farcountry Press.”
Farcountry’s focus is on regional topics, but those regions span the country, working with the industry’s top photographers and authors. The company’s award-winning regional books and guidebooks achieve an unparalleled accuracy and authenticity thanks to Farcountry’s policy of working with the industry’s top photographers and authors.
“We rely on local writers and photographers whenever possible,” Netschert explained. In doing so, the content embraces the hometown atmosphere of each locale.
Farcountry has been able to grow in already established markets as well as break into new ones. Also, the company’s custom-publishing division, Sweetgrass Books, brings the staff’s talents and experience to the self-publishing industry, helping niche authors and photographers reach new audiences.
The company’s mission statement reads that the family-owned business “specializes in softcover and hardcover color photography books showcasing the nation’s cities, states, national parks, and wildlife; several popular children’s series; guidebooks; cookbooks; and regional history titles nationwide.”
Farcountry published books have been the recipients of 41 literary and design awards, and has a backlist of more than 400 published titles. The company – which currently employs 14 full-time employees – also publishes the wildly popular kids’ series “Who Pooped in the Park?”
“We’re proud to distribute books for several publishers,” according to the mission statement, “including Montana Historical Society Press, University of Montana Press, Quick Reference Publishing, and Northern Rockies Publishing.”
For more information, visit www.farcountrypress.com, call 1-800-821-3874, or email promo@farcountrypress.com.
Curt Synness can be reached at 594-2878 or curt52synness@gmail.com. He’s also on Twitter @curtsynness_IR
