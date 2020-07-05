Helena-based publisher celebrates 40th year in business

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Forty years ago, Farcountry Press/Sweetgrass Books was born as an offshoot of Montana Magazine, the brainchild of Rick Graetz. Originally publishing a few books a year under the Montana Magazine moniker, it would eventually grow into the independent publishing company it is today, publishing an average of 50 titles per year.

Current owner Linda Netschert started as a sales representative for the business in 1996 and purchased the company from Lee Enterprises in 2011.

“It’s really cool to be a part of something that has been around for so long,” related Netschert (nee St. Clair), a fifth generation Montanan who grew up in East Helena.

“It’s important to keep the company community focused, which is really a team effort,” Netschert said, adding that company’s mandate is reflected in publishing books that celebrate Montana’s heritage, as well as in the family-like atmosphere among staff.

When Graetz, who founded Montana Magazine in 1970, started the publishing division 40 years ago and called it Montana Magazine Books. Soon to follow was a sister company, American World Geographic Publishing, which covered subjects outside of the state, some as far away as Vietnam and Puerto Rico.