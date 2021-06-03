Helena-based political transparency group merges with another watchdog

He said his group and CRP have been sister organizations for 20 years.

“It was just a matter of the stars aligning,” he said, adding some funders supported the move as well. Support for the merger was provided by the Hewlett Foundation.

Bender said people in the Helena office went remote during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the office space has been downsized by half.

He said an office with about a dozen workers will remain in Helena and there will be an office in Washington, D.C. He said there will be a combined staff of about 32.

The National Institute on Money in Politics, also known as FollowtheMoney.org, is at 833 N. Last Chance Gulch. On its website it describes itself “as a national nonpartisan, nonprofit organization dedicated to accurate, comprehensive and unbiased documentation and research on campaign finance at the state level.”

“Transparency fuels the accountability that’s necessary to ensure the healthy evolution of our fragile democracy,” Bender said. “Combining our work into a singularly robust and comprehensive tool will be invaluable for helping all of us take the measure of who our elected officials truly represent.”