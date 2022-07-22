Helena-based organization helps secure $100K in orthopedic equipment for Ukraine

A discussion in Helena between an Afghan refugee and the head of an international aid organization led to nearly $100,000 in orthopedic equipment being sent to aid the people of war-torn Ukraine.

Valerie Hellermann of Helena-based Hands on Global said her organization was seeking medication to help the people of Ukraine, which has been under attack by Russia since Feb. 24. She said that while they were able to send about $12,000 in equipment, they had hoped to send a lot more.

Hellermann returned to Helena in April after serving a month in the Ukraine on a medical mission.

Hands on Global helped bring some Afghan refugees to Helena several months ago. Hellermann said one of them had been a trauma surgeon. He put her in contact with a nongovernmental organization that was able to get $100,000 in orthopedic equipment sent to the Ukraine.

“Oh my God, it is such a great connection,” she said.

She said they got the equipment through Sign International Fracture Care, a nonprofit humanitarian organization that provides orthopedic equipment to developing countries.

Her organization sent a doctor to Maryland to learn how to use the equipment and it’s now in the Ukraine.

Hellermann was asked if she would be returning to aid people. She said the most recent Hands on Global workers spent a lot of their time in bomb shelters. She said there is not a lack of doctors, but there is a lack of complex orthopedic and medical supplies.

She said they are in a wait-and-see mode.

“We have doctors and nurses willing to return,” Hellermann said. “(Eastern Ukraine) is really dangerous and that is where the need is now.”

“We are ready to go back, when needed, but at the moment it is just too dangerous.”

In an earlier interview, Hellermann said she and her team worked inside Ukraine, 45 minutes from the border of Romania.

She said they would walk across the border every morning and their driver on the Ukraine side stayed with them at all times. They had tracking devices on their phones, and the team agreed to never stay in Ukraine past dark.