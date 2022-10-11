Helena-based Indian Law Resource Center to get $20M to advance racial equality

The W.K. Kellogg Foundation said Tuesday that the Helena-based Indian Law Resource Center will receive $20 million to expand and strengthen Indigenous land ownership rights in Mexico and Central and South America.

Kellogg officials said Tuesday that it is part of $80 million being awarded to five projects as part of its Racial Equity 2030 Challenge to help with ideas for change in systems and institutions that uphold racial inequities.

“An indigenous-led project of this scale is a true landmark,” Robert T. Coulter, executive director and founder of the Indian Law Resource Center, said in an email.

He said the work over the next eight years will demonstrate what is already known -- that the more Indigenous peoples plan and execute their own initiatives, the more positive the outcomes for the community and the environment.

The Indian Law Resource Center, along with partner organizations the Interethnic Association for the Development of the Peruvian Amazon and the Coordination of the Indigenous Organizations of the Brazilian Amazon, will address a root cause of the poverty and inequity suffered by thousands of indigenous communities from Mexico to Argentina.

That includes the lack of legally secure land rights and ownership, which is the most important need expressed almost universally by Indigenous leaders and crucial to sustaining indigenous cultures.

“The denial of Indigenous land rights is the denial of culture, language, tradition and community,” said Carla Thompson Payton, vice president for program strategy at the W.K. Kellogg Foundation.

She said the Indian Law Resource Center is an Indigenous-led effort that’s helping to restore more than 500 years of colonialism and oppression.

The Indigenous Lands Initiative will help Indigenous communities formalize their land ownership and develop a network of lawyers and other experts to assist communities, without charge, to overcome legal and technical barriers to secure their land rights.

In addition to bringing more than a million acres into Indigenous ownership over the next eight years, the initiative will establish a permanent new organization that works to expand successes in indigenous land titling across geographies and to change discriminatory systems and practices concerning indigenous land ownership and management.

“Legal, documented land ownership will be transformative for Indigenous communities,” said Leonardo Crippa, a senior attorney with the Indian Law Resource Center and the director of the project. “It will enable a community to protect itself against land theft and invasions by using the courts and other government interventions. Secure land rights will create a level of legal, economic, and political security never previously realized — an opportunity for communities to prosper and improve lives.”

“The land is our mother, our market, our medicine. It is the only inheritance that our ancestors have given us,” says Miguel Guimaraes, vice president of AIDESEP and an Indigenous Shipibo leader from the Flor de Ucayali community in Peru. “That’s why we are always willing to defend it, even with our lives.”

The Racial Equity 2030 Challenge was announced in 2020, 90 years after the founding of the W.K. Kellogg Foundation in anticipation of the Foundation’s 100th anniversary in 2030, and is aimed at helping to find solutions to tackle social, economic, political or institutional inequities to improve the lives of children, families and communities worldwide. The challenge received 1,453 submissions from 72 countries.

All finalists moved through a process of multiple levels of review, feedback and diligence involving peer applicants and multi-disciplined experts from around the world.

Founded in 1978, the Indian Law Resource Center is a nonprofit law and advocacy organization that provides legal assistance to Indigenous peoples of the Americas.

More information about the Racial Equity 2030 Challenge, the awardees and the finalists can be found at www.wkkf.org/re2030.