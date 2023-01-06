Helena-based Anderson ZurMuehlen merges with Pinion

Accounting and business advisory firms Anderson ZurMuehlen based in Helena and Pinion based in Loveland, Colorado, combined businesses under the Pinion name on Jan. 1.

Following the merger, Pinion now has U.S. revenue of $121 million, employs more than 650 people, and serves clientele nationally across the United States and globally through partners and affiliates, according to a press release sent Friday from the company.

With roots dating back to 1932, Pinion provides solutions for food and agriculture, biofuels and manufacturing industries, as well as regionally-focused businesses, the press release says. Pinion advisers work with clients to overcome their challenges, secure their legacies and seize opportunities that allow their businesses to grow, it says.

“The combination of Pinion and Anderson ZurMuehlen is an outstanding fit as both our storied histories center on community-focused values and a shared mission to drive business forward and improve the lives of people," Pinion CEO Jeff Wald said in the release. "As one firm, we look forward to the powerful expansion of resources, locations, and scope of service that will elevate businesses across the U.S.”

Founded in 1957, Anderson ZurMuehlen is the largest Montana-based CPA and business services firm with 217 personnel in offices in Billings, Bozeman, Butte, Great Falls, Havre, Helena and Missoula.

“This opportunity to join with Pinion has exceeded our hopes in finding a partner firm that offers complementary service and industry expertise," Anderson ZurMuehlen CEO Rick Reisig said. "With our shared values and vision for serving our clients, we are excited to see how this relationship will bring greater solutions and results across an expanded footprint.”