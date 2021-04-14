Helena bans e-bikes on natural parks and nonmotorized trails

The Helena City Commission directed its Parks, Recreation and Open Lands Department Wednesday evening to consider all e-bikes as motorized vehicles until a more thorough public input process can take place.
As such, the use of e-bikes, or electric pedal assist bicycles, are prohibited on all natural parks and nonmotorized trails.
While city code makes no mention of the use of e-bikes, city leadership fell back on language from Prickly Pear Land Trust conveyance deeds prohibiting any and all "motorized use."
A sizable swath of land in the South Hills was donated to the city by PPLT, and many of the deeds associated with the transactions include restrictions and conditions on the use of the property.
"Should the above-described property, or any part thereof, ever be used in a manner inconsistent with the non-motorized access and open space use ... all real property conveyed hereunder shall revert to the Montana Fish & Wildlife Conservation Trust," reads a deed conveying portions of the Alpine Meadows Subdivision to the city in 2013.
City Attorney Thomas Jodoin said Wednesday evening that the language in the deeds could be more broadly interpreted than anything contained in city code to lump e-bikes in with other motor vehicles such as dirt bikes.
"If the city feels like it has what it needs in order to enforce the existing ordinance, including the fact that we have this additional information from the City Attorney, including the deed restrictions, I think I'm comfortable with that," City Commissioner Heather O'Loughlin said.
More than 50 people were in virtual attendance of the meeting, and more than a dozen offered public comment on the matter, mostly opposed to the use of e-bikes in the city's natural parks.
Helena resident Joe Lamson said he believes regardless of how little power an e-bike motor puts out, they are still motorized.
"If the logic is that because it's an electric motor, it is somehow not a motorized vehicle, then why can't you drive, you know, golf carts and electric vehicles all over the hills?" Lamson asked.
Fellow Helena resident Jeanne Holmgren said that thanks to a bad hip, she now uses an e-bike to keep up with her mountain biking husband on the trails. Holmgren said it is not the e-bikes that annoy people; it is people who annoy people.
"I believe you cannot govern human behavior," she said. "There will always be bad actors, whether they're on a bike, e-bike, hiking or hiking with uncontrolled dogs. Better use of government is educating trail users on trail etiquette."
The city commission also directed staff to complete a public engagement process to be completed by December centered on the use of e-bikes in the remaining portions of the city.