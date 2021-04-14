Helena bans e-bikes on natural parks and nonmotorized trails

The Helena City Commission directed its Parks, Recreation and Open Lands Department Wednesday evening to consider all e-bikes as motorized vehicles until a more thorough public input process can take place.

As such, the use of e-bikes, or electric pedal assist bicycles, are prohibited on all natural parks and nonmotorized trails.

While city code makes no mention of the use of e-bikes, city leadership fell back on language from Prickly Pear Land Trust conveyance deeds prohibiting any and all "motorized use."

A sizable swath of land in the South Hills was donated to the city by PPLT, and many of the deeds associated with the transactions include restrictions and conditions on the use of the property.

"Should the above-described property, or any part thereof, ever be used in a manner inconsistent with the non-motorized access and open space use ... all real property conveyed hereunder shall revert to the Montana Fish & Wildlife Conservation Trust," reads a deed conveying portions of the Alpine Meadows Subdivision to the city in 2013.

City Attorney Thomas Jodoin said Wednesday evening that the language in the deeds could be more broadly interpreted than anything contained in city code to lump e-bikes in with other motor vehicles such as dirt bikes.

