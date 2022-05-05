Helena ballet company bids farewell to senior dancers with 'Alice in Wonderland'

Queen City Ballet Company & Conservatory will bid farewell to five senior dancers, some of whom will go on to professional dancing careers, with its spring performance of "Alice in Wonderland," a more than $60,000 production replete with lavish costumes, an ornate set and a 12-foot long Cheshire Cat.

The show premiers Saturday at 7 p.m. with an encore performance slated for Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Helena Civic Center.

"It's unlike any of the other performances we've ever done," Queen City Ballet Company's Ballet Mistress Jillian Rogers said in an interview during a dress rehearsal Monday evening.

And Rogers should know. She has worked as ballet mistress for the past five years and was a student in the company as far back as 2001.

Senior dancer Sam Stutz is 18 years old and has been with the company the past nine years. Stutz is playing the White Rabbit in this weekend's production.

Though he will be attending the University of North Carolina's School of Fine Arts to study ballet, he said he will never forget his hometown company.

"I'll definitely be coming back," he said. "I couldn't leave this place."

Fellow senior dancer Elinor Goehring, a 16-year company veteran, said Queen City Ballet is irreplaceable.

"It's always been what I needed in my life," Goehring said. "I've tried other things, but nothing is as perfect."

Goehring is playing the lead role of Alice and said the part places just as much of an emphasis on acting as it does on dancing.

"I'm stepping far out of my comfort zone," she said.

Goehring plans to attend Virginia's Hollins University in the fall and double major in dance and English.

Stutz said he has enjoyed playing the cartoonish role of the White Rabbit.

"The show is very silly," he said. "I like it; I think it's fun to play those zany characters."

Another senior, Kaden Pfister, was initially intended to play the role of the Mad Hatter, but recently signed a contract to perform with the Texas Ballet Theater Company.

As a result, Queen City Ballet Artistic Director Campbell Midgley said she brought in a guest artist, Jeremy Studinski, a dancer with Colorado Ballet.

Three other senior dancers are set to perform in this weekend's shows: Lizzie Johnson, Kaitlyn Ruch and Brooke Woodmansey.

Midgley said while this weekend's production is a reprisal of 2019's performance, the company has added new elements, including new audio and visual effects and a new opening scene in Act 2.

Stutz said he hopes theatergoers appreciate his company's attention to detail.

"I think the audience can sometimes underestimate the amount of work that goes into these shows," he said, citing the moving set pieces, numerous props and hours of rehearsal. "I hope they'll be blown away by the professional quality and attention to detail."

Those interested in attending either the Saturday evening or Sunday matinee performance can purchase tickets on the Helena Civic Center website (www.helenaciviccenter.com) or at the door.

Ticket prices range from $15 for economy seating to $35 for box seating. VIP tickets that include drink service are $50.

More information can be found at www.queencityballet.com.

