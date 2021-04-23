Helena awards $2.6M contract for Rodney Street overhaul

"We were told we could use at least some of the ARPA funds specifically for water and I believe waste water," City Commissioner Andres Haladay said. "If we can use federal dollars that are coming in on this project and move those other dollars elsewhere for critical needs in our system, we should definitely be doing that before we go ahead and spend these."

City Manager Rachel Harlow-Schalk said there is some concern about supplanting those already budgeted local funds with the federal aid.

"The definition of those (federal) funds hasn't been fully vetted," Knoepke added.

With the city receiving only one bid on the substantial project, there is some concern among city staff and leadership about the ability of the city to receive competitive bids on future projects.

"Is that surprising given that this is a pretty significant project for Helena?," City Commissioner Heather O'Loughlin asked Knoepke. "I'm just curious like what that's telling us about construction in the City of Helena and the extent to which we'll be able to get bids moving forward."

Knoepke said neighboring municipalities have also voiced concerns regarding apathy with requests for proposals, but he gave no explanation.