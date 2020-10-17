 Skip to main content
Helena awakes to a heavy blanket of snow Saturday
Helena awakes to a heavy blanket of snow Saturday

October Snow Storm

Helena awoke to a heavy blanket of October snow Saturday morning.

 THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record

Helena and its surrounding area remains in a winter storm watch after a storm dumped a heavy blanket of snow overnight Friday.

The advisory issued by the Great Falls National Weather Service remains in effect until noon on Monday for Helena, Flesher Pass, Rogers Pass, Montana City, Boulder Hill, Battle Ridge Pass, and Bozeman Pass.

If traveling, plan on slippery road conditions and reduced visibility in falling snow.

Another 2 to 6 inches of snow accumulation is expected Sunday through Monday morning.

Thom Bridge can be reached at Thom.bridge@helenair.com

