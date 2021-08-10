Helena attorney facing complaint placed on inactive status

The Montana Supreme Court on Tuesday granted the request of a Helena attorney facing a formal disciplinary complaint to be placed on disability/inactive status, and halting the proceedings from moving forward during the time of his inability to defend himself.

The court ruled 6-0 on Timothy McKeon’s request, with court papers noting Justice Jim Rice did not participate in the discussion. McKeon could not immediately be reached for comment.

A formal disciplinary complaint was filed Feb. 19 against McKeon and his daughter, Meghan Doud, who is also an attorney.

Pam Bucy, the chief disciplinary counsel who is part of a lawyer regulation system established by the Montana Supreme Court, had filed the complaint. It is to be heard by the court’s Commission on Practice.

The counsel claimed the respondents owe clients and third parties nearly $1.35 million.

McKeon and Doud both in their March 17 responses denied allegations of wrongdoing and said they suffered from “mental impairment” during the time relevant to the complaint. They note they have made either full or partial restitution to the clients where the settlement calculation errors or payment issues occurred.