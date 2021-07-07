Helena attorney facing complaint files notice of disability

One of the Helena attorneys with a complaint pending before a state Supreme Court panel has filed notice that he is unable to take part in his defense and has agreed to be placed on disability and inactive status until he can participate.

The notice of disability was filed Tuesday by Timothy McKeon, who along with daughter, Meghan Doud, had the administrative complaint filed against them in February by the Chief Disciplinary Counsel, which is part of a lawyer regulation system established by the Montana Supreme Court. The complaint is to be heard by the court’s Commission on Practice.

The counsel claimed the respondents owe clients and third parties nearly $1.35 million.

McKeon and Doud both in their March 17 responses denied allegations of wrongdoing and said they have suffered from “mental impairment” during the time relevant to the complaint. They note they have made either full or partial restitution to the clients where the settlement calculation errors or payment issues occurred.

On Tuesday, McKeon filed a notice of disability, saying he was unable to assist in his defense. The defendant said he knew this meant he would be transferred to disability/inactive status as an attorney and that matters against him will be stayed until he is reinstated to active status.